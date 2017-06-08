Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 22:00
Bertans scores career-high 28 points in win over Kings
BC, Riga, 09.01.2018.Print version
In NBA action on Monday, Latvian forward Davis Bertans scored a career high 28 points, as his San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 107:100, informs LETA.
The Latvian also made three assists and blocked two shots.
The highest scorer for the Spurs was Lamarcus Aldridge with 31 points and
12 rebounds, while Willie Cauley-Stein led the way for the Kings with 22
points.
In the NBA's Western Conference standings at the moment, the Spurs remain in third place with 28 wins and 14 losses, while the Kings are in 12th place with 13 wins and 26 losses.
Up next for the Spurs - a road game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Other articles:
- 09.01.2018 In September, foreign trade turnover gone up by 13.3% in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Уроженка Даугавпилса стала министром финансов Польши
- 09.01.2018 Riga to spend EUR 1.78 mln on free meals to poor in 2018
- 09.01.2018 Литовская E energija отсудила в международном арбитраже у Латвии 3,7 млн. евро
- 09.01.2018 Вентспилсский порт в 2017 году поставил рекорд по перевозке грузов и пассажиров паромами
- 09.01.2018 ASDA testing Cleveron's parcel robot
- 09.01.2018 В Латвии увязали повышение зарплат педагогов с сокращением школ
- 09.01.2018 Литва начала использовать газ c Инчукалнского газохранилища
- 09.01.2018 В Литве выросли объемы экспорта и импорта
- 09.01.2018 Инициативу о наследовании капитала 2-го пенсионного уровня поддержали 10 000 латвийцев