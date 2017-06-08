Bertans scores career-high 28 points in win over Kings

In NBA action on Monday, Latvian forward Davis Bertans scored a career high 28 points, as his San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 107:100, informs LETA.

The Latvian also made three assists and blocked two shots.





The highest scorer for the Spurs was Lamarcus Aldridge with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Willie Cauley-Stein led the way for the Kings with 22 points.





In the NBA's Western Conference standings at the moment, the Spurs remain in third place with 28 wins and 14 losses, while the Kings are in 12th place with 13 wins and 26 losses.





Up next for the Spurs - a road game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.