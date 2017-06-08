Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology
Microsoft Latvia agrees on partnership with multinational venture capital fund
There are
plans to organize joint events and meetings with representatives of IT startups
as part of the cooperation. The companies also intend to identify possible
participants of Microsoft BizSpark, a
support program for startups, and to promote networking among IT companies,
innovators and scientists.
"In Latvia, it is still quite difficult for IT
companies to rise financing for development. Timely access to finances for the
commercialization of innovative technologies, consultative support, as well as
access to global markets are critical for the companies' fast international
growth. The new partnership in this area will be a significant support
tool," said Microsoft Latvia head Renate Strazdina.
The Innovation Center of the University of Latvia
and Microsoft was launched
in Latvia last September to enable Latvian companies and researchers to gain
access to Microsoft resources for development of own innovative
products and their worldwide distribution through the sales channels of the
U.S. corporation.
Microsoft Latvia reported EUR 4.611 million in turnover for its last fiscal year that
lasted from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, up 6.8% from a year before. The
company's profit grew by 19% to EUR 413,983, according to information available
at Firmas.lv.
Microsoft Latvia was founded in 1999 as a representation of the Microsoft Group in the
Baltic states.
