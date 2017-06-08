EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:38
Plavins and Tocs win gold at Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament in Netherlands
BC, Riga, 09.01.2018.
Latvian beach volleyball pair of Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs on Sunday won gold at the FIVB World Tour Four Stars tournament in The Hague, reports LETA.
In the final, the Latvians convincingly defeated Poland's Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak 2-0 (21-14, 21-12).
This is Latvia's first World Tour gold since the summer of 2016, when Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins placed first in Klagenfurt.
"We are still a new team and we will make a lot of mistakes, but this tournament we played really well and made no mistakes and got lucky sometimes, but we're still happy we've won the final," said Plavins.
The other Latvian team, Samoilovs and Smedins lost to Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen (Netherlands) 1-2 (21:18, 17:21, 9:15) in the last 16 stage to place ninth overall.
