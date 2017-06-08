Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport

Cargo turnover at Skulte port rose by 9% in 2017

The Skulte port in north-eastern Latvia reloaded 819,800 tons of cargo last year, which is a rise by 9.07% from a year ago, writes LETA, according to the information provided by the port.

In 2017 the port reloaded 421,200 tons of timber or by 2.7% more than in 2016. Woodchips were reloaded in the amount of 200,500 tons or 10.7% more year-on-year, and peat handling rose 35.13% to 133,200 tons.


Last year, the Skulte port reloaded also 34,200 tons of grain, by 54.05% more year-on-year, 15,500 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), down 1.3% from 2016, 4,900 tons of fish, up 8.8%, 6,000 tons of lime, up 62.2%, 4,300 tons of salt or by 46.3% less from 2016.


The annual cargo turnover at the Skulte port in 2016 was 751,600 tons or by 28.4% more than in 2015.


There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. The Skulte port is the largest of Latvia's small ports by the cargo turnover in 2016.




