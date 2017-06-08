Lielzeltini poultry farm in Latvia grew by 16.3% in FY

Latvia’s Lielzeltini poultry farm in the past financial year that lasted from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, posted EUR 37.107 million in sales, up 16.3% year-on-year, while the company’s profit rose 12 times to EUR 1.022 million, informs LETA, according to Firmas.lv business database.

The company’s management said in its report that during the last financial year Lielzeltini produced 13,068 tons of poultry, 3,516 tons of poultry products and 65,633 tons of fodder.

The company’s exports in the said period accounted for almost 17% of the output or EUR 9.926 million, which is by 27.9% more than in the previous financial year. The company sold its products in Sweden, Finland, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK and other countries.

Also, the company in the last financial year invested more than EUR 965,000 in fixed assets.

Lielzeltini management said that the company plans to continue work on improvement of the manufacturing processes that will help to increase capacity and improve efficiency. It is also planned to boost sales, increase exports, expand the assortment of products.

In the previous financial year that lasted from July 1, 2015, until June 30, 2016, Lielzeltini posted EUR 31.893 million in sales, down 7.9% year-on-year, and the company’s profit shrank several times to EUR 84,846.

Lielzeltini makes poultry meat and its products, as well as animal feed. The company was registered in 1994 and has a share capital of EUR 1.075 million.