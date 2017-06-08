Estonian Sea Wolf hoping to start service on Tallinn-Helsinki route in 2019

Transport company Sea Wolf Express, which is planning to launch passenger services on the Tallinn-Helsinki route using a Russian-made ground effect vehicle, is hoping to launch commercial journeys in 2019, the Finnish news portal mtv.fi reports, cites LETA/BNS.

Ville Hogman, head of Sea Wolf Express, said that in the best case scenario, the company may get round to first flights already this year, but the service is more likely to be launched in 2019.

"Everything has to be perfect in terms of safety and comfort, so we do not have to rush too much," Hogman said.

The company originally planned to launch its services in fall 2016. Tanel Joeaar, another head of Sea Wolf Express, said that the reason for the delay among other things was that the ride on the vehicle was more uncomfortable than expected, a fact which emerged from tests.

Sea Wolf Express has entered into a preliminary contract with the Russian company RDC Aqualines for the production of 15 ground effect vehicles. As said, the company wishes to start offering new transport services on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, which could be an alternative to ferries and planes. The trip with a 12-seater vehicle would last approximately 30 minutes.

The one-way ticket must be booked in advance and is to cost approximately 100 euros. Once the project starts working, altogether 12 departures per day could take place. The largest natural obstacle for the work of the ground effect vehicles is big waves. If the waves exceed 4 meters in height, the trip is cancelled.

The cost of one such vehicle is approximately 1 million euros. Hogman said that the company's investors are Finns. Sea Wolf Express was founded in August 2015 and no economic activity took place in 2016.