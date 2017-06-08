Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Estonian Sea Wolf hoping to start service on Tallinn-Helsinki route in 2019
Ville Hogman, head of Sea Wolf Express, said
that in the best case scenario, the company may get round to first flights
already this year, but the service is more likely to be launched in 2019.
"Everything has to be perfect in terms of safety and comfort, so we do
not have to rush too much," Hogman said.
The company originally planned to launch its services in fall 2016. Tanel Joeaar, another head of Sea Wolf Express, said that the reason
for the delay among other things was that the ride on the vehicle was more
uncomfortable than expected, a fact which emerged from tests.
Sea Wolf Express has entered into a preliminary contract with the Russian company RDC Aqualines for the production of
15 ground effect vehicles. As said, the company wishes to start offering new
transport services on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, which could be an
alternative to ferries and planes. The trip with a 12-seater vehicle would last
approximately 30 minutes.
The one-way ticket must be booked in advance and is to cost approximately
100 euros. Once the project starts working, altogether 12 departures per day
could take place. The largest natural obstacle for the work of the ground
effect vehicles is big waves. If the waves exceed 4 meters in height, the trip
is cancelled.
The cost of one such vehicle is approximately 1 million euros. Hogman said
that the company's investors are Finns. Sea
Wolf Express was founded in August 2015 and no economic activity took place
in 2016.
