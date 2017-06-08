Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Liepkalni invests EUR 1.8 mln in new bakery, shop and cafe in Estonia
Liepkalni has invested EUR 1.8 million in its Estonian business, which includes the company’s own money and a loan from Luminor Bank.
Cakurs said that the company would reveal the capacity of its new bakery in a week’s time when it will have been operating for some time already.
As reported, Liepkalni has built a new bakery, along with a cafe and shop by Via Baltica highway not far from the Estonian city of Parnu. Liepkalni hopes its new bakery, shop and cafe in will help boost sales in Estonia by selling Liepkalni products made at the new bakery at the shop and in wholesale in the area of Tallinn and Parnu.
Liepkalni already operates bakeries in Rujiena, Valmiera, Liepsalas in Aizkraukle region, A7 shopping center in Kekava region and Parnu.
Liepkalni, established in 1992, belongs to Dagnis Cakurs.
