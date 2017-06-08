Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.01.2018, 19:23
In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%
139,000 foreign tourists and 97,000 domestic tourists
used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 7% more foreign
tourists and 13% more domestic tourists staying in accommodation establishments
than in November 2016. Tourist numbers from most of the European Union
countries increased. There were also more tourists from Russia and Asian
countries. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total
number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 7%
compared to November 2016.
104,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 75% of the foreign
tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation
establishments of Tallinn. The next most popular destinations were Pärnu and
Tartu cities, where respectively 7% and 6% of the accommodated foreign tourists
stayed. 5% of the foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments
of Ida-Viru county. 61% of foreign tourists were on a holiday, 30% on a
business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia.
41% of the customers of accommodation establishments
were domestic tourists. 60% of them were on a holiday trip and 28% on a
business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju
county, 15% in both Tartu county and Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.
In November 2017, 968 accommodation establishments
offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available for
tourists. 42% of the rooms and 31% of the bed places were occupied. The average
cost of a guest night was 38 euros, which is two euros more than in November
2016. The average cost of a guest night was 46 euros in Harju county, 36 euros
in Tartu county, 31 euros in Ida-Viru county and 26 euros in Pärnu county.
|
Accommodation
by region, November 2017
|
|
Total
|
Northern
|
North-
|
Central
|
Western
|
Southern
|
Accommodation
establishments
|
968
|
206
|
56
|
104
|
285
|
317
|
Rooms
|
20,037
|
8,531
|
1,209
|
1,478
|
4,487
|
4,332
|
Bed places
|
46,309
|
18,349
|
2,601
|
3,744
|
11,208
|
10,407
|
Room
occupancy rate, %
|
42
|
56
|
49
|
22
|
34
|
28
|
Bed place
occupancy rate, %
|
31
|
43
|
41
|
17
|
25
|
20
|
Tourists
accommodated
|
236,050
|
133,693
|
17,505
|
11,042
|
37,872
|
35,938
|
Nights
spent
|
432,579
|
237,681
|
32,246
|
18,687
|
82,799
|
61,166
|
residents
of Estonia
|
161,195
|
43,495
|
18,520
|
14 912
|
42,132
|
42,136
|
foreign
visitors
|
271,384
|
194,186
|
13,726
|
3,775
|
40,667
|
19,030
|
Average cost of a guest night, euros
|
38
|
46
|
31
|
30
|
26
|
32
The statistics are based on the questionnaire
“Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 December 2017.
Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 16 working days. For the
statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public
interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned
by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for
conducting the statistical activity.
- 05.01.2018 EU commissioner finds no data of worse products for Central, Eastern Europe
- 05.01.2018 Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe
- 05.01.2018 Cargo turnover of Ventspils port terminals rose by 7% in 2017
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent
- 05.01.2018 Дочка Inbank AS продала свою часть стартапа Veriff OU
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian PM's stance on Russia: 2 points in support, 2 against, 2 motives
- 05.01.2018 В Балтии создана первая Лига киберспорта
- 05.01.2018 Output of Enefit Green wind farms grew by 16% in 2017
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian railways to pay EC fine for removed Renge tracks
- 05.01.2018 Рост экспортных цен в Эстонии превышает рост цен ввозимых товаров