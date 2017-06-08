Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism

In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%

Helga Laurmaa, Statistics Estonia, 05.01.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, 236,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in November 2017, i.e. 10% more than in November 2016.

139,000 foreign tourists and 97,000 domestic tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 7% more foreign tourists and 13% more domestic tourists staying in accommodation establishments than in November 2016. Tourist numbers from most of the European Union countries increased. There were also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 7% compared to November 2016.

 

104,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 75% of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. The next most popular destinations were Pärnu and Tartu cities, where respectively 7% and 6% of the accommodated foreign tourists stayed. 5% of the foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 61% of foreign tourists were on a holiday, 30% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia.

 

41% of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists. 60% of them were on a holiday trip and 28% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15% in both Tartu county and Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.

 

In November 2017, 968 accommodation establishments offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available for tourists. 42% of the rooms and 31% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 38 euros, which is two euros more than in November 2016. The average cost of a guest night was 46 euros in Harju county, 36 euros in Tartu county, 31 euros in Ida-Viru county and 26 euros in Pärnu county.

 

Accommodation by region, November 2017

 

Total

Northern
Estonia

North-
Eastern
Estonia

Central
Estonia

Western
Estonia

Southern
Estonia

Accommodation establishments

968

206

56

104

285

317

Rooms

20,037

8,531

1,209

1,478

4,487

4,332

Bed places

46,309

18,349

2,601

3,744

11,208

10,407

Room occupancy rate, %

42

56

49

22

34

28

Bed place occupancy rate, %

31

43

41

17

25

20

Tourists accommodated

236,050

133,693

17,505

11,042

37,872

35,938

Nights spent

432,579

237,681

32,246

18,687

82,799

61,166

residents of Estonia

161,195

43,495

18,520

14 912

42,132

42,136

foreign visitors

271,384

194,186

13,726

3,775

40,667

19,030

Average cost of a guest night, euros

38

46

31

30

26

32

 

The statistics are based on the questionnaire “Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 December 2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 16 working days. For the statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.




