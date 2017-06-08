In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%

According to Statistics Estonia, 236,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in November 2017, i.e. 10% more than in November 2016.

139,000 foreign tourists and 97,000 domestic tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 7% more foreign tourists and 13% more domestic tourists staying in accommodation establishments than in November 2016. Tourist numbers from most of the European Union countries increased. There were also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 7% compared to November 2016.

104,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 75% of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. The next most popular destinations were Pärnu and Tartu cities, where respectively 7% and 6% of the accommodated foreign tourists stayed. 5% of the foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 61% of foreign tourists were on a holiday, 30% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia.

41% of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists. 60% of them were on a holiday trip and 28% on a business trip. 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15% in both Tartu county and Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.

In November 2017, 968 accommodation establishments offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available for tourists. 42% of the rooms and 31% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 38 euros, which is two euros more than in November 2016. The average cost of a guest night was 46 euros in Harju county, 36 euros in Tartu county, 31 euros in Ida-Viru county and 26 euros in Pärnu county.

Estonia Accommodation establishments 968 206 56 104 285 317 Rooms 20,037 8,531 1,209 1,478 4,487 4,332 Bed places 46,309 18,349 2,601 3,744 11,208 10,407 Room occupancy rate, % 42 56 49 22 34 28 Bed place occupancy rate, % 31 43 41 17 25 20 Tourists accommodated 236,050 133,693 17,505 11,042 37,872 35,938 Nights spent 432,579 237,681 32,246 18,687 82,799 61,166 residents of Estonia 161,195 43,495 18,520 14 912 42,132 42,136 foreign visitors 271,384 194,186 13,726 3,775 40,667 19,030 Average cost of a guest night, euros 38 46 31 30 26 32

The statistics are based on the questionnaire “Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 December 2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 16 working days. For the statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.