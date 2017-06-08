Output of Enefit Green wind farms grew by 16% in 2017

Wind farms of Enefit Green, the renewable energy arm of the Estonian state owned energy group Eesti Energia, produced 215 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2017, which is 16% more than the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

The CEO of Enefit Green, Aavo Karmas, said that the main reason for an increase in the amount of electricity produced from win is the better reliability of windmills. "Over the years we have acquired experience and amended our maintenance practice accordingly. We have also improved the remote monitoring of windmills, which enables us to react faster to failures. This in conclusion has brought on a significant increase in reliability," Karmas said in a press release.





"Wind in 2017 was also more stable, slightly stronger and less gusty than the year before -- this also helped to increase the amount of wind electricity," Karmas added. The average wind speeds on the area of Enefit Green wind farms in 2016 was 6 meters per second and in 2017 the average speed was 6.2 meters per second. The 215 gigawatt-hours of electricity produced by wind farms last year will be enough to provide a year's worth of electricity for 86,000 average consumption households.





The Iru waste incineration plant owned by Enefit Green in 2017 used 236,000 tons of waste, which was reprocessed into electricity and heat. Altogether 126 gigawatt-hours of electricity and 310 gigawatt-hours of heat produced at the plant was sold into the network.





"We can safely say that the Iru waste incineration plant is also an important environmental project for Estonia, as since the launch of the plan in 2013, extensive disposal of mixed domestic waste at landfills in Estonia has significantly decreased. Thanks to the four years of work by the Iru waste incineration plant, hundreds of tons of less waste has been dumped at landfills compared to if the plant had not been built in Estonia," Karmas said.





Approximately 316,000 tons of mixed domestic waste was generated in Estonia in 2016. Most of the mixed domestic waste generated in Estonia is used up by the Iru waste incineration plant for producing energy. Information concerning waste generation in 2017 have yet to be published.





The amount of electricity produced at the Paide power plant in 2017 fell compared to the year before and heat production remained on the same level than the year before. The production of both heat and electricity at the Valka power plant remained on the same level in 2017 as it was the year before. The two power plants last year produced a total of 21 gigawatt-hours of electricity and 81 gigawatt-hours of heat. The power plants use locally sourced biomass as their main fuel and supply the cities of Paide and Valka with heat.





As of last year, the company's production portfolio also includes solar power. By now, the first solar power plant of Enefit Green is operating and is located on the roof of the Estonia milk farm in Jarva County. The power plant started operating at the end of 2017.





Enefit Green produces wind, hydro and solar energy as well as energy from biomass and mixed domestic waste. The largest production units of the company are the Iru, Paide and Valka power plants and winds farms in Aulepa, Narva, Paldiski and Virtsu. The company also owns a hydroelectric plant at Keila-Joa.