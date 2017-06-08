Energy, Estonia, Good for Business, Technology
1st international project joins Elering's Estfeed smart grid platform
"As a
transmission system operator, Elering
has an interest in creating innovative opportunities in the energy sector by
removing barriers to entry into the market. The Wepower project is a good
example of how Estfeed allows the creation of new energy services through the
sharing of energy data," said the chairman of the management board of Elering, Taavi Veskimagi.
"International interest in connecting to Elering's smart grid
supports our goal of being the leader in the digitalization of energy systems
in Europe and developing a future smart grid platform outside Estonia as
well," he said.
During the pilot project, Wepower will connect its
platform to Estfeed, thereby receiving hourly energy production data. The aim
of the project is to test a solution that will allow Estonian investors to
invest in renewable energy with the help of the blockchain platform elsewhere
in the world and allow interested parties around the world to invest in the
generation of green energy in Estonia using cryptocurrency.
Estfeed will provide Wepower with energy metering data
proving the production of renewable energy under the same conditions as every
other market participant. Neither Elering nor Estfeed will participate in the financial
part of the investments, including cryptocurrency transactions.
"Estonia is the ideal place for the development
and testing of the new generation of energy services, as there is already a
developed smart grid infrastructure in place with which we can integrate our
technology," said Wepower co-founder and CEO Nick Martyniuk. "Our cooperation is a vivid example of the potential of the
blockchain platform in the renewable energy sector and a major step towards the
creation of a global cryptocurrency-based energy trading system," he
added.
The Estfeed smart grid is designed to allow solutions
and data sources connected to the platform to exchange energy data securely and
verifiably. The platform allows end consumers, energy service providers,
dispersed producers and network operators to use near real-time energy consumption
data.
Elering, an independent
electricity and gas system operator in Estonia, maintains and develops both
electricity and gas internal transmission networks and external connections. In
addition to the physical networks Elering is developing a smart grid platform in order to
enable efficient functioning of the market. The technical basis for the
platform is the Estfeed data exchange layer that allows end consumers, energy
service providers, scattered small producers and network operators to easily
and securely access the data they need in their day-to-day operations.
Wepower is a blockchain-based green energy trading
platform that helps renewable energy producers raise capital by issuing their
own energy tokens. Wepower connects energy buyers directly with the green
energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below
market rates.
Wepower has developed the Ethereum Smart Energy
contract tokens to standardize, simplify and globally open the currently existing
energy investment ecosystem.
