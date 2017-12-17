In November, the volume of industrial production was 3% greater in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in November 2017, the production of industrial enterprises increased 3% compared to November 2016. Production increased in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, but decreased in the energy sector.

In November, manufacturing production was 4% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2016. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, food products, machinery, metal products and electrical equipment. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of motor vehicles. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic equipment.













In November, 67% of the total manufacturing production was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased 4% and sales to the domestic market increased 9% compared to November 2016.





In November 2017, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production as well as production in manufacturing decreased 1% compared to the previous month.





Compared to November 2016, the production of electricity decreased 9% and the production of heat decreased 11%.





Change in volume index of industrial production, November 2017 (%) Economic activity

month according to

seasonally adjusted

dataa Change on same month of previous year according to

unadjusted data according to working-day

adjusted datab TOTAL -1.4 2.7 2.7 Energy production -0.9 -9.5 -9.5 Mining -0.5 9.7 9.7 Manufacturing -0.7 4.0 4.0 manufacture of wood and wood products -1.8 1.4 1.4 manufacture of food products -1.0 1.7 1.7 manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products -0.4 -14.2 -14.2 manufacture of fabricated metal products -4.7 11.3 11.3 manufacture of electrical equipment -2.3 7.5 7.5 manufacture of furniture -2.0 -0.7 -0.7 manufacture of motor vehicles 0.9 21.9 21.9 manufacture of building materials 2.7 10.8 10.8 manufacture of machinery and equipment 3.6 34.7 34.7 manufacture of textiles 1.5 -4.2 -4.2

a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.





The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Industry”, the submission date of which was 17.12.2017, and “Energy production, sales and fuel consumption”, the submission date of which was 10.12.2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly overview in 11 working days. For the statistical activity “Production indices”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for performing this statistical activity.