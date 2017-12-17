Analytics, Energy, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:45
In November, the volume of industrial production was 3% greater in Estonia
In November, manufacturing production was 4% higher
compared to the corresponding month of 2016. The growth in production was
mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, food products,
machinery, metal products and electrical equipment. Production increased
considerably also in the manufacture of motor vehicles. Among the branches of
industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic
equipment.
In November, 67% of the total manufacturing production
was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of
manufacturing production for exports increased 4% and sales to the domestic
market increased 9% compared to November 2016.
In November 2017, the seasonally adjusted total
industrial production as well as production in manufacturing decreased 1%
compared to the previous month.
Compared to November 2016, the production of
electricity decreased 9% and the production of heat decreased 11%.
|
Change in volume index of industrial production, November 2017 (%)
|
Economic
activity
|
Change on previous
|
Change on same month of previous year
|
|
according
to
|
according to working-day
|
|
TOTAL
|
-1.4
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
|
Energy
production
|
-0.9
|
-9.5
|
-9.5
|
|
Mining
|
-0.5
|
9.7
|
9.7
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-0.7
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
|
manufacture of wood and wood products
|
-1.8
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
|
manufacture
of food products
|
-1.0
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
|
manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
-0.4
|
-14.2
|
-14.2
|
|
manufacture of fabricated metal products
|
-4.7
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
|
manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
-2.3
|
7.5
|
7.5
|
|
manufacture
of furniture
|
-2.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
|
manufacture
of motor vehicles
|
0.9
|
21.9
|
21.9
|
|
manufacture
of building materials
|
2.7
|
10.8
|
10.8
|
|
manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
3.6
|
34.7
|
34.7
|
|
manufacture
of textiles
|
1.5
|
-4.2
|
-4.2
|
a In the case
of the seasonally adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of
different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors
has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous
period.
b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires
“Industry”, the submission date of which was 17.12.2017, and “Energy
production, sales and fuel consumption”, the submission date of which was
10.12.2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly overview in 11 working days.
For the statistical activity “Production indices”, the main representative of
public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for performing this statistical activity.
