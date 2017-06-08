Kekava poultry farm plans to start exports to Japan

Latvia’s largest poultry farm Putnu Fabrika Kekava plans to launch exports to Japan, the company’s board chairman Andrius Pranckevicius told LETA.

He said that Asia is one of the regions which the company is eyeing, and two years ago the company started exports to China and Vietnam, while a license from the Japanese veterinary authority is in progress.





Pranckevicius said that the Nordic countries, especially Sweden, are an important market for the company, as well as former Soviet Union countries, including Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Armenia where Kekava launched exports last year.





In his words, Kekava sees a large potential also in Western European markets where the company’s sales are not large yet.





The company’s board chairman said that Kekava and Lielzeltini poultry farm and the related companies currently export about 40% of total output. "We would be happy to increase export to 50%. Of course, it has to be done gradually and cannot be done in a year," he said.





As reported, Kekava poultry farm posted a loss of EUR 314,181 on a turnover of EUR 57.219 million for the previous financial year which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.