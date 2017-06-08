Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:45
Kekava poultry farm plans to start exports to Japan
He said that Asia is one of the regions which the company is eyeing, and two years ago the company started exports to China and Vietnam, while a license from the Japanese veterinary authority is in progress.
Pranckevicius said that the Nordic countries, especially Sweden, are an important market for the company, as well as former Soviet Union countries, including Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Armenia where Kekava launched exports last year.
In his words, Kekava sees a large potential also in Western European markets where the company’s sales are not large yet.
The company’s board chairman said that Kekava and Lielzeltini poultry farm and the related companies currently export about 40% of total output. "We would be happy to increase export to 50%. Of course, it has to be done gradually and cannot be done in a year," he said.
As reported, Kekava poultry farm posted a loss of EUR 314,181 on a turnover of EUR 57.219 million for the previous financial year which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.
- 04.01.2018 In November, the volume of industrial production was 3% greater in Estonia
- 04.01.2018 Number of new companies in Latvia's largest towns shrinks 10.9% in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Прирост пассажиропотока airBaltic в декабре составил 27%
- 04.01.2018 Птицефабрика Kekava начнет экспорт продукции в Японию
- 04.01.2018 Paikre may set up biomethane plant in Parnu
- 04.01.2018 Потенциальному инвестору KVV Liepаjas metalurgs дано две недели на решение о покупке
- 04.01.2018 Tartu Airport's passenger numbers cross 30,000 mark in 2017
- 04.01.2018 Скрундский военный городок передан Министерству обороны
- 04.01.2018 Германии срочно требуются иностранные работники
- 04.01.2018 Почему не следует рассказывать другим о содержании своего завещания?