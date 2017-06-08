airBaltic reaches best punctuality globally

The Latvian airline airBaltic has been ranked No 1 globally in punctuality in 2017 by OAG analysts, who tracked the performance of a total of over 50 million flight records. airBaltic has been on the top of the global on-time performance ranking for the past four consecutive years, informed BC airline’s press service.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Our customers can rely on a punctual service. In 2017, airBaltic had one of the busiest years ever, significantly increasing the number of flights performed and carrying record high volumes of passengers. We are proud that we still managed to reach our punctuality targets and offer more punctual service to our passengers than other carriers.”









According to OAG, airBaltic achieved a punctuality rating of 90.01% for flights linking the Baltics to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle Least. It means that more than 90 out of 100 airBaltic flights arrived on time in 2017. Besides airBaltic, there are only two other European airline ranked in the global Top 10.

John Grant, Senior Analyst at OAG, says: “OAG is delighted that airBaltic has once again been recognized as the most punctual airline in our yearly awards based upon over 57 million individual flights tracked through the course of 2017. To consistently achieve such a level of punctuality, especially when accepting a new modern aircraft such as the C series into the fleet reflects on both the professionalism and dedication of airBaltic team and provides customers with the levels of service expected from all airlines.”

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

Full 2018 OAG Punctuality League report can be found here.