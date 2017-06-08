Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
airBaltic reaches best punctuality globally
Martin Gauss,
Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“Our customers can rely on a punctual
service. In 2017, airBaltic had one
of the busiest years ever, significantly increasing the number of flights
performed and carrying record high volumes of passengers. We are proud that we
still managed to reach our punctuality targets and offer more punctual service to
our passengers than other carriers.”
According
to OAG, airBaltic achieved a
punctuality rating of 90.01% for flights linking the Baltics to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle Least. It means that more than
90 out of 100 airBaltic flights
arrived on time in 2017. Besides airBaltic,
there are only two other European airline ranked in the global Top 10.
John
Grant, Senior Analyst at OAG, says: “OAG is delighted that airBaltic has once again been recognized as the most punctual
airline in our yearly awards based upon over 57 million individual flights
tracked through the course of 2017. To consistently achieve such a level of
punctuality, especially when accepting a new modern aircraft such as the C
series into the fleet reflects on both the professionalism and dedication of airBaltic team and provides customers
with the levels of service expected from all airlines.”
airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from
its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections
via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.
In addition, airBaltic also offers direct
flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.
Full 2018 OAG Punctuality League report can be found here.
