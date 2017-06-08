SEB lends EUR 5.5 mln to HansaMatrix high-tech company

SEB Banka has granted loans worth EUR 5.5 million to Latvia’s high-tech company HansaMatrix, the bank’s spokeswoman Agnese Strazda told LETA.

She said that SEB Banka has extended the company a long-term loan worth EUR 4.9 million and also a credit facility worth EUR 0.6 million, which will allow the company refinance its loans taken from other Latvian financial institutions.





At the same time, SEB Banka has approved and set aside EUR 1.5 million for industrial leasing and EUR 1 million for construction needs at the company’s plant in Ogre. This loan will be extended during 2018.





HansaMatrix CEO Ilmars Osmanis said that the bank’s decision to grant the loan would provide financing for the company’s further growth and investments in new technologies.





As reported, HansaMatrix in the first nine months of this year generated EUR 14.557 million in sales, up 21.9% from the respective period last year, while the concern’s profit increased 2.7 times to EUR 1.194 million.





HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.





HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.