Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
Apranga raises 2017 turnover by 4%
04.01.2018
Apranga, the largest Baltic clothing retailer controlled by MG Baltic concern, posted 222.9 million euros (including VAT) in turnover in 2017, which is an increase by 4% year-on-year, informs LETA/BNS.
The group's turnover in Lithuania went up by 3.1% to 130.6 million euros,
growing 3.4% to 52.8 million euros in Latvia and 8.4% to 39.4 million euros in
Estonia, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange on Wednesday.
In December alone, the group's turnover increased by 7.7% to 21.9 million
euros, which the company listed as a record-size monthly turnover in its
history.
Apranga has announced
plans of reaching turnover of 231 million euros (including VAT) this year,
which would be a rise by 3.6% from 2017.
Some 60.26% of Apranga's shares
was owned by MG Baltic Investment, a holding of the MG Baltic concern operated
by Darius Mockus, in late September of 2017.
