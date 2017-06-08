Apranga raises 2017 turnover by 4%

Apranga, the largest Baltic clothing retailer controlled by MG Baltic concern, posted 222.9 million euros (including VAT) in turnover in 2017, which is an increase by 4% year-on-year, informs LETA/BNS.

The group's turnover in Lithuania went up by 3.1% to 130.6 million euros, growing 3.4% to 52.8 million euros in Latvia and 8.4% to 39.4 million euros in Estonia, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange on Wednesday.

In December alone, the group's turnover increased by 7.7% to 21.9 million euros, which the company listed as a record-size monthly turnover in its history.

Apranga has announced plans of reaching turnover of 231 million euros (including VAT) this year, which would be a rise by 3.6% from 2017.

Some 60.26% of Apranga's shares was owned by MG Baltic Investment, a holding of the MG Baltic concern operated by Darius Mockus, in late September of 2017.