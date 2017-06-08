Analytics, Energy, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:05
In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia
Compared to November 2016,
output increase was recorded in all major manufacturing sectors: manufacture of
wood and of products of wood (of 2.2%), manufacture of food products (6.8%),
manufacture of fabricated metal products (26.8%). The largest output increase
was observed in medium-high technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of
motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 39%), manufacture of machinery
and equipment (30.2%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (19.6%),
and manufacture of electrical equipment (18.8%).
Compared to October 2017, in
November 2017 industrial
production output grew by 0.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at
constant prices), of which by 2.7% in manufacturing and by 4.4% in mining and
quarrying, while in electricity and gas supply there was a drop of 5.7%.
Volume index of
manufacturing (2010=100)
Changes in industrial
production output (as per cent, at constant
prices)
|
|
JAN–NOV 2017, compared to JAN–NOV 2016 (calendar adjusted)
|
November
2017, compared to
|
October
2017 (seasonally adjusted)
|
November
2016 (calendar adjusted)
|
Total
production
|
8.7
|
0.6
|
3.6
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
18.8
|
4.4
|
24.3
|
Manufacturing
|
8.2
|
2.7
|
9.1
|
Manufacture
of food products
|
4.3
|
2.9
|
6.8
|
Manufacture
of beverages
|
10.1
|
3.7
|
13.4
|
Manufacturing
of textiles
|
1.3
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
Manufacture
of wearing apparel
|
10.7
|
7.2
|
17.8
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
19.5
|
-2.2
|
19.6
|
Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products
|
10.1
|
10.6
|
19.4
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
14.4
|
5.0
|
26.8
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
17.6
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
Manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
22.6
|
1.4
|
18.8
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
19.6
|
8.4
|
30.2
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
25.9
|
1.9
|
39.0
|
Manufacture
of furniture
|
5.1
|
0.9
|
5.3
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
0.1
|
-4.5
|
-12.6
|
Electricity
and gas supply
|
9.4
|
-5.7
|
-11.8
* repair and maintenance of
ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment,
installation of industrial machinery and equipment
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to November 2016, in
November 2017 manufacturing turnover increased by 13.8% (according to calendar
adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market grew by 10%
and in export by 17.8% (of which by 28% in euro area and by 10.2% in non-euro
area).
Compared to October
2017, in November 2017 manufacturing turnover rose by 4.7% (according to
seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market grew by 3.1%
and in export by 6.5% (of which by 7.4% in euro area and by 5.7% in non-euro
area).
More information on seasonally
adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted industrial production volume and
turnover indices (including by sector) is available in the CSB database
section Industry.
Methodological explanations
1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume
of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base
period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator
at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.
2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market
demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices
without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished
goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial
services provided.
- 03.01.2018 Третий год в Латвии растет число ликвидируемых предприятий
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Латвийское АО HansaMatrix получил средства на строительство производства в Парогре
- 03.01.2018 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в Латвии за девять месяцев 2017 года увеличился на 13,5%
- 03.01.2018 Электросети Эстонии в 2016 году оказались самым ненадежным предприятием в регионе
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну
- 03.01.2018 Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia