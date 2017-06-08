In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to November 2016, in November 2017 industrial production output (1) increased by 3.6% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded in manufacturing (of 9.1%), mining and quarrying (24.3%), but drop was recorded in electricity and gas supply (11.8%) as production of electricity in CHP plants and gas supply to consumers reduced.

Compared to November 2016, output increase was recorded in all major manufacturing sectors: manufacture of wood and of products of wood (of 2.2%), manufacture of food products (6.8%), manufacture of fabricated metal products (26.8%). The largest output increase was observed in medium-high technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 39%), manufacture of machinery and equipment (30.2%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (19.6%), and manufacture of electrical equipment (18.8%).

Compared to October 2017, in November 2017 industrial production output grew by 0.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which by 2.7% in manufacturing and by 4.4% in mining and quarrying, while in electricity and gas supply there was a drop of 5.7%.

Volume index of manufacturing (2010=100)





Changes in industrial production output (as per cent, at constant prices)

JAN–NOV 2017, compared to JAN–NOV 2016 (calendar adjusted) November 2017, compared to October 2017 (seasonally adjusted) November 2016 (calendar adjusted) Total production 8.7 0.6 3.6 Mining and quarrying 18.8 4.4 24.3 Manufacturing 8.2 2.7 9.1 Manufacture of food products 4.3 2.9 6.8 Manufacture of beverages 10.1 3.7 13.4 Manufacturing of textiles 1.3 1.7 1.3 Manufacture of wearing apparel 10.7 7.2 17.8 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 2.5 2.4 2.2 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 19.5 -2.2 19.6 Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products 10.1 10.6 19.4 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 14.4 5.0 26.8 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 17.6 5.7 5.2 Manufacture of electrical equipment 22.6 1.4 18.8 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 19.6 8.4 30.2 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 25.9 1.9 39.0 Manufacture of furniture 5.1 0.9 5.3 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 0.1 -4.5 -12.6 Electricity and gas supply 9.4 -5.7 -11.8

* repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment

Manufacturing turnover2

Compared to November 2016, in November 2017 manufacturing turnover increased by 13.8% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market grew by 10% and in export by 17.8% (of which by 28% in euro area and by 10.2% in non-euro area).

Compared to October 2017, in November 2017 manufacturing turnover rose by 4.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market grew by 3.1% and in export by 6.5% (of which by 7.4% in euro area and by 5.7% in non-euro area).

Methodological explanations

1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.

2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.