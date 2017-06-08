Employment, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:05
East-Viru Estonian industrial areas expect to host 1,500 jobs shortly
In 2018, seven companies are making preparations for starting construction
work, and these businesses are expected to begin hiring at the end of this year
or in early 2019, Teet Kuusmik,
chief executive of the foundation, told BNS.
"In 2018-2020, the sum total of private investments is estimated to
exceed 80 million euros and the jobs to be directly created [by them] to total
approximately 1,500," Kuusmik said.
The foundation has so far developed 250 hectares of industrial and
commercial land consisting altogether of 134 land plots. Investments made by
the foundation total more than 8 million euros. At the Narva Industrial
park two phases have been completed, work on the infrastructure has been finished
also at the Johvi Business Park and the Kohtla-Jarve Industrial Park, whereas
works at Kivioli Business Park are to be completed this year.
During the period from 2010 to 2017, agreements involving an investment
obligation have been concluded with 25 businesses. The agreements concern 37
plots with a total area of about 60 hectares. Three industrial enterprises
and two logistics enterprises have started work at the properties.
At the end of last year, construction of a plant building for the Estonian
subsidiary of the Russian manufacturer of coatings Primatek began and the plant is expected to go into operation this
summer. The company is planning to invest eight million euros in three stages
and to create up to 300 jobs.
During 2017, the foundation concluded agreements with 11 businesses.
Kuusmik described interest in the industrial parks last year as the highest of
all time and 2017 as the most successful year for industrial parks. The
companies that have made the most investments in industrial parks are
metalworking businesses, but also chemical, logistics and cleantech businesses.
The area of the largest of the industrial parks, the Narva Industrial Park,
is 135 hectares. Of the 74 plots in that park private businesses have acquired
37 plots.
- 03.01.2018 Третий год в Латвии растет число ликвидируемых предприятий
- 03.01.2018 In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Латвийское АО HansaMatrix получил средства на строительство производства в Парогре
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну
- 03.01.2018 Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia
- 03.01.2018 Family physicians in Latvia have lot of problems due to e-health system errors