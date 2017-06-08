East-Viru Estonian industrial areas expect to host 1,500 jobs shortly

Altogether 1,500 jobs are expected to be created in the industrial parks of the East-Viru industrial areas development foundation SAIVTA over the next three years with an estimated investment of 80 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

In 2018, seven companies are making preparations for starting construction work, and these businesses are expected to begin hiring at the end of this year or in early 2019, Teet Kuusmik, chief executive of the foundation, told BNS.

"In 2018-2020, the sum total of private investments is estimated to exceed 80 million euros and the jobs to be directly created [by them] to total approximately 1,500," Kuusmik said.

The foundation has so far developed 250 hectares of industrial and commercial land consisting altogether of 134 land plots. Investments made by the foundation total more than 8 million euros. At the Narva Industrial park two phases have been completed, work on the infrastructure has been finished also at the Johvi Business Park and the Kohtla-Jarve Industrial Park, whereas works at Kivioli Business Park are to be completed this year.

During the period from 2010 to 2017, agreements involving an investment obligation have been concluded with 25 businesses. The agreements concern 37 plots with a total area of about 60 hectares. Three industrial enterprises and two logistics enterprises have started work at the properties.

At the end of last year, construction of a plant building for the Estonian subsidiary of the Russian manufacturer of coatings Primatek began and the plant is expected to go into operation this summer. The company is planning to invest eight million euros in three stages and to create up to 300 jobs.

During 2017, the foundation concluded agreements with 11 businesses. Kuusmik described interest in the industrial parks last year as the highest of all time and 2017 as the most successful year for industrial parks. The companies that have made the most investments in industrial parks are metalworking businesses, but also chemical, logistics and cleantech businesses.

The area of the largest of the industrial parks, the Narva Industrial Park, is 135 hectares. Of the 74 plots in that park private businesses have acquired 37 plots.