Workers wanted for IKEA store in Latvia

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA, which is planning to open its first store in Latvia in 2018, is looking for employees to work at the store, according to the cv.lv portal, cites LETA.

Eight job advertisements were published on the portal - IKEA is looking for several department heads, warehouse workers, supply and maintenance manager, IT specialist, carpenters and others, listing relevant experience and other requirements that applicants have to meet.

Applications will be accepted until January 14, except for IT specialists who are asked to apply by December 31.

This past March, IKEA announced 13 vacancies to build the company's management team in Latvia.

As reported, the store in Stopini, around eight kilometers east of downtown Riga, will have commercial space of 34,000 square meters. The store will be opened next fall and will create around 300 new jobs.

The first IKEA store in Baltic states was opened in 2013, near Vilnius airport in Lithuania. In terms of size the store in Riga will be larger than IKEA Vilnius by about a third, and will offer a wider range of merchandise. In case of necessity, it will be possible to increase the area of Riga store by about 6,000 square meters. In future the company also plans to establish several merchandise pick-up points outside Riga, where customers will be able to collect their purchases from IKEA.

The Swedish furniture and household goods company IKEA was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently IKEA manages more than 400 stores in almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 percent of stores are managed by franchise companies.