Workers wanted for IKEA store in Latvia
Eight job
advertisements were published on the portal - IKEA is looking for several department heads, warehouse workers,
supply and maintenance manager, IT specialist, carpenters and others, listing
relevant experience and other requirements that applicants have to meet.
Applications will be accepted until January 14, except
for IT specialists who are asked to apply by December 31.
This past March, IKEA announced 13 vacancies to build the company's
management team in Latvia.
As reported, the store in Stopini, around eight
kilometers east of downtown Riga, will have commercial space of 34,000 square
meters. The store will be opened next fall and will create around 300 new jobs.
The first IKEA store in Baltic states was opened in 2013, near
Vilnius airport in Lithuania. In terms of size the store in Riga will be larger
than IKEA Vilnius by
about a third, and will offer a wider range of merchandise. In case of
necessity, it will be possible to increase the area of Riga store by about
6,000 square meters. In future the company also plans to establish several
merchandise pick-up points outside Riga, where customers will be able to
collect their purchases from IKEA.
The Swedish furniture and household goods
company IKEA was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently IKEA manages more than 400 stores in almost 50
countries across the globe, and around 10 percent of stores are managed by
franchise companies.
