Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:23
Members of Latvian furniture producers' association expect moderate growth in 2018
"The 2018 forecast is for a moderate growth," she said, reminding
that also this year's forecast was cautiously positive and might have been true
and in 2017 the association's members show a slight increase of their
turnovers.
She said that the priorities for next year will be rebranding of the
association, activities for Latvia's centenary that include a development of an
exclusive furniture catalogue of the association's members. Also, next year
criteria for the green procurement regarding furniture will be developed.
Dailrade Koks owner Andris Jansons said that
the company has new projects and there is a stable cooperation with the
existing partners that will positively affect next year's results. At the same
time, labor and supplies costs will grow next year, and it will affect the
product price.
Bolderaja Serviss board member Valdis Krauklis
said that he predicts a moderate development in 2018. "Timber resource
prices are growing, it is definitely a challenge. Still, on the one hand, it is
good for Latvian producers as Latvia will no more be considered as the country
of cheap laborforce and cheap production costs," he said.
Eliza-K board member Aleksejs Korockins said that it is too
early to make any forecasts for 2018. "There is a serious work underway
with partners and the price policies. We will be able to make any forecasts in
late January of early February," he said.
During the first nine months of 2017, the companies
united in Latvijas Mebeles (Latvian Furniture) furniture producers'
association raised their aggregate turnover by 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 58.3
million, the association’s executive director Ieva Erle told LETA.
She said that turnover has increased for those
companies who make office furniture, chairs and make individual orders.
In early 2017, forecasts about this year's turnover
had been cautiously positive, and now it seems that they might have come true,
and companies report a slight turnover growth.
This year three members of the association - Wenden Furniture, Sencis and Nakts Mebeles - opened a saloon at DECCO Centrs design quarter
in Riga.
Dailrade Koks furniture producer's owner Andris Jansons said that 2017 had been a
better year for the company than 2016 thanks to larger customer activity in the
market and the overall economic growth.
Bolderaja Serviss board member Valdis Krauklis said that this year showed a small
growth compared to last year. At the same time, Eliza-K board member
Aleksejs Korockins said that demand for soft furniture in the domestic market
has dropped considerably this year.
Latvijas Mebeles, established in 2001, has 14 members, producing at least 40% of furniture
made in Latvia.
- 02.01.2018 In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 Forevers планирует увеличить оборот на 5-10% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Минэкономики прогнозирует рост экономики Латвии в 4,2% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Известный ресторан "уходит" из центра Риги
- 02.01.2018 Minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430 from January 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году