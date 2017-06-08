Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Fazer Latvija bakery plans a slight turnover rise in 2017
"2017 has been successful for the company and we predict a slight
turnover growth," he said.
He noted that after the earlier structural reforms and changes in the
product portfolio, the company this year has managed to strengthen its
positions in the market, mostly in segments with added value. This has been
achieved by launching new concept products in the market, for example, Fazer vegetable breads.
Snarskis also said that the company this year implemented programs in
relation to labor safety and social responsibility.
As reported, in 2016, Fazer Latvija
generated EUR 24.213 million in turnover, and earned EUR 28,342 in profit.
Fazer Latvija, established in 2000, is fully owned by Finland's Fazer Bakeries, which is a company of Scandinavia's Fazer Group. Fazer specializes in making bread, sweets and cookies, as well as
providing food services.
