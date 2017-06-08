Fazer Latvija bakery plans a slight turnover rise in 2017

Fazer Latvija bakery plans to have a slight turnover growth in 2017 compared to last year, said Fazer Bakery Baltics Managing Director Mindaugas Snarskis, cites LETA/BNS.

"2017 has been successful for the company and we predict a slight turnover growth," he said.

He noted that after the earlier structural reforms and changes in the product portfolio, the company this year has managed to strengthen its positions in the market, mostly in segments with added value. This has been achieved by launching new concept products in the market, for example, Fazer vegetable breads.

Snarskis also said that the company this year implemented programs in relation to labor safety and social responsibility.

As reported, in 2016, Fazer Latvija generated EUR 24.213 million in turnover, and earned EUR 28,342 in profit.

Fazer Latvija, established in 2000, is fully owned by Finland's Fazer Bakeries, which is a company of Scandinavia's Fazer Group. Fazer specializes in making bread, sweets and cookies, as well as providing food services.