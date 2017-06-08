Itaka doesn't drop development plans in Lithuania

Itaka Holdings, the biggest tour operator in Poland, does not give up its plans to expand to Lithuania, regardless of the failed purchase of one of the country's largest travel organizers Novaturas in 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

Itaka LT was registered with the Lithuanian Center of Registers earlier this week, with Eugenijus Rudinskas, CEO and shareholder of Lithuanian travel organizer Alfaturas, which is Itaka's representative in Lithuania, specified as its only shareholder and top executive. He confirmed to BNS that the new company was related with the Polish tour operator.





"I cannot disclose everything right away, we should wait until Jan. 5-6 and see the official press release that will specify everything. This is what you are thinking," Rudinskas told BNS when asked about Itaka LT's ties with Poland's Itaka.





In his words, Itaka is no longer considering acquisition of Novaturas and is not aiming to take over Alfaturas.





In June, private-capital investment fund Enterprise Investors and minority shareholders reportedly sold a 100-percent stake in Novaturas to Itaka Holdings. However, Enterprise Investors announced in November it was discarding the plans and would float the Lithuanian company's shares on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.