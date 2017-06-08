In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to November 2016, in November 2017 total retail trade turnover rose by 4.7%. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 5.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 4.6%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.9%.

The most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 40.8%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 14.6%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 15.3%), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (15.4%). Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 15.7%), stalls or markets (6.2%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (3.8%).

The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 8.3% (not taking into account the calendar influence).

Retail trade turnover indices (as%, compared to the average monthly turnover of 2010, at constant prices)





Compared to October, in November 2017 retail trade turnover grew by 1.0% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.9%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, remained the same, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 5.0%.

Compared to previous month, turnover reduced in retail sale of information and communication equipment (by 9.2%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (by 1.4%), as well as in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (by 6.5%).

Turnover increase, in its turn, was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores (of 14.7%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (3.9%), as well as retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (1.8%).

Compared to October, in November 2017 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 2.9%.

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)

Jan–Nov 2017 as%, compared to Jan–Nov 2016 (calendar adjusted) November 2017 as%, compared to October 2017 (seasonally adjusted) November 2016 (calendar adjusted) Retail trade - total 103.9 101.0 104.7 retail sale of food products, total 103.4 100.9 105.4 retail sale of non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel 105.1 100.0 104.6 retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products 100.7 93.5 97.9 retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores 118.6 90.8 114.6 retail sale of hardware, paints and glass 110.3 101.8 115.3 retail sale of cultural and recreation goods 112.8 103.9 115.4 retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods 104.1 101.4 103.8 retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods 97.2 98.6 96.2 retail sale of automotive fuel 102.4 105.0 103.9

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the database section Trade and services.