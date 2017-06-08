Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
Saturday, 30.12.2017, 03:12
In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
The most significant turnover
growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of
electrical household appliances (of 40.8%), retail sale of information and
communication equipment (of 14.6%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
(of 15.3%), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (15.4%).
Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via mail order houses or
via Internet (of 15.7%), stalls or markets (6.2%), as well as retail sale of
pharmaceutical and medical goods (3.8%).
The total retail trade
turnover at current prices increased by 8.3% (not taking into account the
calendar influence).
Retail trade turnover
indices (as%, compared to the average
monthly turnover of 2010, at constant prices)
Compared to October, in
November 2017 retail trade
turnover grew by 1.0% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant
prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.9%, turnover
of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive
fuel, remained the same, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went
up by 5.0%.
Compared to previous month,
turnover reduced in retail sale of information and communication equipment (by
9.2%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (by 1.4%), as well as in
retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (by
6.5%).
Turnover increase, in its
turn, was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances in
specialised stores (of 14.7%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
(3.9%), as well as retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (1.8%).
Compared to October, in
November 2017 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking
into account seasonality) decreased by 2.9%.
Turnover indices of retail
trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)
|
|
Jan–Nov 2017 as%, compared to Jan–Nov 2016 (calendar adjusted)
|
November 2017 as%,
compared to
|
October
2017
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
November
2016
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Retail
trade - total
|
103.9
|
101.0
|
104.7
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
103.4
|
100.9
|
105.4
|
retail sale of non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive
fuel
|
105.1
|
100.0
|
104.6
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products
|
100.7
|
93.5
|
97.9
|
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised
stores
|
118.6
|
90.8
|
114.6
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
110.3
|
101.8
|
115.3
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
112.8
|
103.9
|
115.4
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
104.1
|
101.4
|
103.8
|
retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
97.2
|
98.6
|
96.2
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
102.4
|
105.0
|
103.9
More information on seasonally
adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is
available in the database section Trade and services.
