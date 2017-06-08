Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017

Latvia’s southwestern Liepaja city has launched several ambitious projects that will be continued in the coming years, said Liepaja vice-mayor Gunars Ansins (Liepaja Party) in an interview with Rietumu Radio channel yesterday, cites LETA.

"The total investments reach about EUR 170 million, but the city infrastructure and environment planning projects in progress will be implemented by 2020," he said.





About EUR 15 million were invested in tram line and street repairs. Among most important projects he also named investments in sports infrastructure, repairs of educational establishments, renovation of Liepaja Regional Hospital, several projects in the culture sector.





In 2018 renovation of open-air concert stage Put Vejini will be started.





"Sometimes it seems that too much money is being invested in infrastructure, but the heavy rainfalls of the past months have proved that these investment return, pointing also at mistakes that should be corrected and where more work should be put," said Ansins.