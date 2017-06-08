Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017
"The total investments reach about EUR 170 million, but the city
infrastructure and environment planning projects in progress will be
implemented by 2020," he said.
About EUR 15 million were invested in tram line and street repairs. Among
most important projects he also named investments in sports infrastructure,
repairs of educational establishments, renovation of Liepaja Regional Hospital,
several projects in the culture sector.
In 2018 renovation of open-air concert stage Put Vejini will be started.
"Sometimes it seems that too much money is being invested in
infrastructure, but the heavy rainfalls of the past months have proved that
these investment return, pointing also at mistakes that should be corrected and
where more work should be put," said Ansins.
