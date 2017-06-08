Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail

In November, the turnover of retail trade in Lithuania increased by 1.2%

Laima Brakauskienė, Statistics Lithuania, 29.12.2017.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in November 2017, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade1 enterprises amounted to EUR 874.8 million at current prices, and against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 2.2%).

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.8, of those trading in non-food products  – 2, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 0.6% at constant prices.




In November 2017, against November 2016, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 4.8%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 2.1, of those trading in non-food products – 6.9, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 6.2% at constant prices.




In November 2017, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 50.7 million at current prices and, against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 1.5%). Against November 2016, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 2.4%).


Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)

At constant prices, %

Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)

November 2017, against

January–November 2017

October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted

October 2017

November 2016, calendar adjusted

November 2016

January–November 2016, calendar adjusted

January–November 2016

Division 47. Retail trade1

1.2

–2.2

5.0

4.8

4.7

4.7

Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel

1.4

–1.2

4.6

4.5

3.2

3.2

Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco

0.8

–2.9

2.1

2.0

0.4

0.1

In non-specialised stores

0.7

–3.0

2.1

2.0

0.4

0.0

In specialised stores

2.9

4.3

1.5

3.4

2.1

2.5

Non-food products

2.0

0.4

6.9

6.7

6.1

6.4

  in specialised stores

 

 

 

 

 

 

Textiles, clothing and footwear

1.3

–3.5

5.6

7.0

6.2

6.0

Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment

2.0

–2.9

6.0

5.7

6.2

6.5

Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods

2.3

2.2

–4.0

–4.0

0.6

0.8

Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics

3.1

2.8

5.3

4.6

1.5

1.9

Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

2.4

14.1

27.2

26.0

25.2

26.1

In non-specialised stores

–0.7

–2.2

56.9

58.5

43.2

42.6

Retail sale of automotive fuel

0.6

–5.4

6.2

6.1

9.6

9.9

Division 56. Food and beverage service activities

1.5

–1.5

2.0

2.4

1.5

1.2


A news release on changes in turnover of enterprises engaged in retail trade and food and beverage service activities in December 2017 is due on 26 January 2018.



 

For more information, see the Database of Indicators.






