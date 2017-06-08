In November, the turnover of retail trade in Lithuania increased by 1.2%

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in November 2017, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade1 enterprises amounted to EUR 874.8 million at current prices, and against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 2.2%).

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.8, of those trading in non-food products – 2, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 0.6% at constant prices.













In November 2017, against November 2016, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 4.8%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 2.1, of those trading in non-food products – 6.9, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 6.2% at constant prices.













In November 2017, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 50.7 million at current prices and, against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 1.5%). Against November 2016, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 2.4%).