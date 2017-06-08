Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
In November, the turnover of retail trade in Lithuania increased by 1.2%
Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.8, of those trading in non-food products – 2, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 0.6% at constant prices.
In November 2017, against November 2016, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 4.8%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 2.1, of those trading in non-food products – 6.9, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 6.2% at constant prices.
In November 2017, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 50.7 million at current prices and, against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 1.5%). Against November 2016, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 2% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 2.4%).
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, %
|
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
|
November 2017, against
|
January–November 2017
|
October 2017,
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
October 2017
|
November 2016, calendar adjusted
|
November 2016
|
January–November 2016, calendar
adjusted
|
January–November 2016
|
Division 47. Retail trade1
|
1.2
|
–2.2
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
Retail trade,
except for sale of automotive fuel
|
1.4
|
–1.2
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
Food,
alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
0.8
|
–2.9
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
In non-specialised stores
|
0.7
|
–3.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
In specialised stores
|
2.9
|
4.3
|
1.5
|
3.4
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
Non-food products
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
6.1
|
6.4
|
in specialised stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles, clothing and footwear
|
1.3
|
–3.5
|
5.6
|
7.0
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
Audio and
video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical
household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment
|
2.0
|
–2.9
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
Information
and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches,
jewellery and other new goods
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
–4.0
|
–4.0
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
Pharmaceuticals
and medical goods and cosmetics
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
5.3
|
4.6
|
1.5
|
1.9
|
Retail sale
via mail order houses or via Internet
|
2.4
|
14.1
|
27.2
|
26.0
|
25.2
|
26.1
|
In non-specialised stores
|
–0.7
|
–2.2
|
56.9
|
58.5
|
43.2
|
42.6
|
Retail sale of
automotive fuel
|
0.6
|
–5.4
|
6.2
|
6.1
|
9.6
|
9.9
|
Division 56. Food and beverage service
activities
|
1.5
|
–1.5
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
1.5
|
1.2
A news release on changes in turnover of enterprises engaged in retail trade and food and beverage service activities in December 2017 is due on 26 January 2018.
For more information, see the Database of Indicators.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 29.12.2017 In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016
- 29.12.2017 Tricky hiring system pushes Ukrainians into shadow in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017