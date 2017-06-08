Riga airport welcomes its 6-millionth passenger in 2017

Riga International Airport yesterday welcomed its six millionth passenger this year, the airport announced LETA.

The six millionth passenger was a woman from Lithuania, Egle Marcinkeviciute, who, along with her family, arrived at the Riga airport with a flight from Copenhagen operated by the Latvian national airline airBaltic to continue her trip to Vilnius with a transfer flight.

"Already in summer we could expect that this would be a very successful year. Passenger records were broken each month: in July, the number of passengers exceeded 646,000, which means that we served almost 21,000 arriving and departing passengers every day. This enabled Riga Airport to enter the TOP 5 of Europe's Fastest Growing Airports this summer. Also, in the winter season, passenger figures showed a positive trend," said Ilona Lice, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

The recent ambitious investments in the airport infrastructure, upgrading the aerodrome and improving passenger services, have made Riga even more attractive both to airlines and travelers. As a result of a targeted and successful development strategy, the airport has had a successful year: it managed to increase its passenger figures by 12%, while the cargo volumes went up by one-fourth.

"The Riga airport continues to strengthen its position as a convenient transit hub to travel to further destinations. This year, the number of passengers in this segment has grown by about 30%," Lice said.

The airport is becoming more and more attractive not only to passengers, but also to airlines, she said. A total of almost 20 new destinations from the Riga airport were opened this year; several airlines have already announced new routes for the next year - Lisbon, Kutaisi, Gdansk, Bordeaux, Malaga and others. We hope that passengers will appreciate it and will choose our airport again,” Lice said.

On December 21, 2011, the Riga airport welcomed its 5 millionth passenger that year.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines. In the first eleven months of 2017, the airport handled over 5.6 million passengers, nearly 45% of the total number of passengers going through Baltic airports.