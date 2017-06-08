Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
Riga airport welcomes its 6-millionth passenger in 2017
The six millionth passenger was a woman from Lithuania, Egle Marcinkeviciute, who, along with
her family, arrived at the Riga airport with a flight from Copenhagen operated
by the Latvian national airline airBaltic
to continue her trip to Vilnius with a transfer flight.
"Already in summer we could expect that this would be a very
successful year. Passenger records were broken each month: in July, the number
of passengers exceeded 646,000, which means that we served almost 21,000
arriving and departing passengers every day. This enabled Riga Airport to enter
the TOP 5 of Europe's Fastest Growing Airports this summer. Also, in the winter
season, passenger figures showed a positive trend," said Ilona Lice, Chairperson of the Board of
Riga International Airport.
The recent ambitious investments in the airport infrastructure, upgrading
the aerodrome and improving passenger services, have made Riga even more
attractive both to airlines and travelers. As a result of a targeted and
successful development strategy, the airport has had a successful year: it
managed to increase its passenger figures by 12%, while the cargo volumes went
up by one-fourth.
"The Riga airport continues to strengthen its position as a convenient
transit hub to travel to further destinations. This year, the number of
passengers in this segment has grown by about 30%," Lice said.
The airport is becoming more and more attractive not only to passengers,
but also to airlines, she said. A total of almost 20 new destinations from the
Riga airport were opened this year; several airlines have already announced new
routes for the next year - Lisbon, Kutaisi, Gdansk, Bordeaux, Malaga and
others. We hope that passengers will appreciate it and will choose our airport
again,” Lice said.
On December 21, 2011, the Riga airport welcomed its 5 millionth passenger
that year.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic
states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter
season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines. In the
first eleven months of 2017, the airport handled over 5.6 million passengers,
nearly 45% of the total number of passengers going through Baltic airports.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 29.12.2017 In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 Tricky hiring system pushes Ukrainians into shadow in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 Russia asks to enforce more than EUR 20 mln from airBaltic in relation to bankrupt Investbank
- 29.12.2017 Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017