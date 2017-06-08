Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija raises turnover and profit in 2017

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija, the owner of such food brands as Laima, Selga, Staburadze and Adazu Cipsi, raised both its turnover and profit this year, the company’s spokeswoman Lineta Miksa told LETA without giving any figures.

“With consistent work we have ensured a steady growth of our performance results – we have increased turnover and also profit,” Miksa said, adding that the company is satisfied with this year’s results and is optimistic about the future.





By developing new products and product categories, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija continued to grow and offer innovations. The company has launched more than 60 new products this year.





The company’s exports grew by 4% year-on-year thanks to increased activity on the existing markets, focusing on long-term business partnerships in Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Scandinavia, the U.S., Germany, Israel, the UK and elsewhere. Renewed sales in Russia contributed the most to the company’s export growth.





As reported, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 77.774 million in consolidated turnover and a profit of EUR 768,690.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.