Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:13
Foodout.lv plans 2017 sales at EUR 2.19 mln
BC, Riga, 28.12.2017.Print version
Latvian takeaway delivery service Foodout.lv plans to achieve annual turnover of EUR 2.19 million in 2017, informs LETA.
The company's CEO, Lauris Kokins,
said it would be the fastest growth among the Foodout Group companies in the Baltic states.
The number of corporate orders for food deliveries in December has
increased by 24 percent with every 12th order placed by a corporate customer.
This year one-fourth of customers place their orders via a mobile app which
makes the ordering process quicker.
Foodout.lv is part of Foodout Group
which operates in six countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
and Iran.
Foodout.lv closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 975,378 and a loss of EUR
171,812. In 2015, the company posted a loss of EUR 155,656 on a turnover of EUR
670,996.
Founded in 2014, Foodout.lv is fully owned by the Lithuanian company
Foodout.lt.
Other articles:
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 28.12.2017 In 2016, average size of agricultural holding increased and their number – decreased in Latvia
- 28.12.2017 Cleantech startup Alina raises EUR 550,000 investment
- 28.12.2017 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants up 75.2 % in 11 months
- 28.12.2017 В Литве меняется порядок продажи алкогольных напитков
- 28.12.2017 Самые яркие события 2017 года в области энергетики и прогнозы на 2018 год
- 28.12.2017 Information Center for Immigrants helped over 2,500 foreigners in Latvia
- 28.12.2017 Латвийская LDZ ritošā sastāva serviss -- стратегический партнер российской НПК «Объединенная Вагонная Компания»
- 28.12.2017 Объемы розничной торговли в Литве выросли на 4,7%