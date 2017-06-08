Foodout.lv plans 2017 sales at EUR 2.19 mln

Latvian takeaway delivery service Foodout.lv plans to achieve annual turnover of EUR 2.19 million in 2017, informs LETA.

The company's CEO, Lauris Kokins, said it would be the fastest growth among the Foodout Group companies in the Baltic states.

The number of corporate orders for food deliveries in December has increased by 24 percent with every 12th order placed by a corporate customer.

This year one-fourth of customers place their orders via a mobile app which makes the ordering process quicker.

Foodout.lv is part of Foodout Group which operates in six countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iran.

Foodout.lv closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 975,378 and a loss of EUR 171,812. In 2015, the company posted a loss of EUR 155,656 on a turnover of EUR 670,996.

Founded in 2014, Foodout.lv is fully owned by the Lithuanian company Foodout.lt.