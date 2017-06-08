Containers, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November
During the 11-month period LDz
Logistika has been busily operating in international transport corridors,
said the company’s CEO Verners Lusis.
As a result, the amount of transportation-forwarding and logistics services
provided by LDz Logistika grew by
97.6%, while services provided to clients in Latvia increased by 212.8%.
LDz Logistika also turned over EUR 24.7 million in the 11 months of this year, nearly
doubling its turnover against the same period last year. In the 11 months of
2016 LDz Logistika achieved EUR 12.5
million in turnover.
Lusis said that this year the company expanded cooperation with Belarus’ railway
company on various projects, involving also partners in China and Germany. Next
year, work will continue, especially with cargo owners and Indian ports to
launch a test train from Mumbai in India to Latvia in cooperation with Russian
railway company RZD Logistics and Transcontainer, as well as Belarusian
Railway.
Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas
Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelcels, and six
subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz
Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.
