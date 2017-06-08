Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November

During the first 11 months of the outgoing 2017 year, shipping of container cargos by rail in Latvia grew 15.63% year-on-year to 11,835 containers, representatives of LDz Logistika, a subsidiary of Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian Railways) national rail company, told LETA.

During the 11-month period LDz Logistika has been busily operating in international transport corridors, said the company’s CEO Verners Lusis. As a result, the amount of transportation-forwarding and logistics services provided by LDz Logistika grew by 97.6%, while services provided to clients in Latvia increased by 212.8%.

LDz Logistika also turned over EUR 24.7 million in the 11 months of this year, nearly doubling its turnover against the same period last year. In the 11 months of 2016 LDz Logistika achieved EUR 12.5 million in turnover.

Lusis said that this year the company expanded cooperation with Belarus’ railway company on various projects, involving also partners in China and Germany. Next year, work will continue, especially with cargo owners and Indian ports to launch a test train from Mumbai in India to Latvia in cooperation with Russian railway company RZD Logistics and Transcontainer, as well as Belarusian Railway.

Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelcels, and six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.