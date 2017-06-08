Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.12.2017, 13:35
Eesti Energia signs contract with Gewind wind farm in Poland
"As of new year renewable energy producers in Poland can choose
themselves which business partners they sell their produce to. The Gewind wind
farm is the first renewable energy producer that has chosen us as their partner
and I hope that in the future we will have similar cooperation agreements with
several green energy producers," a member of the board of Eesti Energia Andres Sutt said in a press release.
The agreement was signed for 12 months.
Selling electricity and natural gas to business customers in Poland is part
of Eesti Energia's strategic goal.
"Our ambition is to grow from a Baltic electricity seller to an energy
seller and service provider in the Baltic Sea region. Our goal is to offer
customers comprehensive solutions which help customers optimize energy
consumption and get positive customer experience from the most modern
technology," Sutt said.
Enefit, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, sells electricity and gas
to business customers in Poland. The company started operating on the Polish
electricity and gas market this summer. By now Enefit has signed nearly 50
energy sales agreements in Poland.
The volume of the Polish electricity market is more than 161 terawatt-hours
a year, which is more than six times bigger than the whole Baltic energy
market, which was 25 TWh last year.
The volume of the Polish gas market is more than 166 TWh a year, while the
Baltic market was 41 TWh last year.
The group of Eesti Energia
includes more than 20 companies and the group employs approximately 5,800
people. In addition to Estonia, Eesti
Energia also operates in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Jordan,
the United States, Finland and Sweden.
- 27.12.2017 Grindex plans to keep expanding to EU, South-East Asian markets
- 27.12.2017 FinMin: tax reform was major gift on Latvia's centenary
- 27.12.2017 UP Invest apply for go-ahead to control Apollo Cinemas
- 27.12.2017 Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November
- 27.12.2017 Lithuanians, Poles EU's most favorable nations towards US
- 27.12.2017 Nord Stream 2 project staying on track
- 27.12.2017 Improving working conditions in European states: new draft for a Directive
- 27.12.2017 Online petition in Latvia calls for digital versions of textbooks
- 27.12.2017 Сделки с биткойном в Латвии не облагаются НДС
- 27.12.2017 Национализация латвийской энергетики или зачем коалиция восстанавливает ЛССР