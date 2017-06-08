Eesti Energia signs contract with Gewind wind farm in Poland

A Polish subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia signed an energy purchase agreement with the Gewind wind farm to sell electricity produced in the wind farm to its business customers, reports LETA/BNS.

"As of new year renewable energy producers in Poland can choose themselves which business partners they sell their produce to. The Gewind wind farm is the first renewable energy producer that has chosen us as their partner and I hope that in the future we will have similar cooperation agreements with several green energy producers," a member of the board of Eesti Energia Andres Sutt said in a press release.

The agreement was signed for 12 months.

Selling electricity and natural gas to business customers in Poland is part of Eesti Energia's strategic goal. "Our ambition is to grow from a Baltic electricity seller to an energy seller and service provider in the Baltic Sea region. Our goal is to offer customers comprehensive solutions which help customers optimize energy consumption and get positive customer experience from the most modern technology," Sutt said.

Enefit, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, sells electricity and gas to business customers in Poland. The company started operating on the Polish electricity and gas market this summer. By now Enefit has signed nearly 50 energy sales agreements in Poland.

The volume of the Polish electricity market is more than 161 terawatt-hours a year, which is more than six times bigger than the whole Baltic energy market, which was 25 TWh last year.

The volume of the Polish gas market is more than 166 TWh a year, while the Baltic market was 41 TWh last year.

The group of Eesti Energia includes more than 20 companies and the group employs approximately 5,800 people. In addition to Estonia, Eesti Energia also operates in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Jordan, the United States, Finland and Sweden.