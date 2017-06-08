EUR 1.3 mln granted for cultural events of national importance in Latvia in 2018

The Latvian State Culture Capital Foundation has distributed a total of EUR 1,327,900 to 54 projects under the program "Cultural Events of National Importance 2018", informs LETA.

The foundation said that it had granted EUR 1,039,900 from its budget to 40 projects, and the remaining financing was supplied by the state-owned electricity utility Latvenergo (EUR 150,000) and the state-owned forest manager Latvijas Valsts Mezi (EUR 138,000).





The funding granted by Latvenergo will be used to assist with organization of Rigas Ritmi jazz festival, the 15th Kremerata Baltica festival, the 23rd International Baltic Ballet Festival, a series of documentaries "Being a Latvian" etc.





The money provided by Latvia Valsts Mezi will be used for organization of the 3rd International Baltic Sea Choir Competition, a series of documentaries "Being a Latvian", a folk music festival, etc.





Altogether 99 projects had been submitted to Latvian State Culture Capital Foundation for financing under the program, and the total financing sought for those projects was EUR 3.3 million.