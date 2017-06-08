Alcohol, Baltic Export, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian exports of alcoholic drinks grew by 49.8% in January-October
In January-October 2017, Latvia exported 141.84 million liters of alcoholic drinks, which is a growth by 49.8% from the first ten months of 2016, writes LETA, according to the information about excise goods from the Latvian State Revenue Service.
Of the total exports of alcoholic drinks, 10.1% were sent to other EU
member states, and 89.9% were exported to the non-EU countries, mainly Russia.
Exports to the non-EU countries rose 57.1% year-on-year in January-October
2017 to 127.63 million liters of alcoholic drinks compared to 81.23 million in
January-October 2016.
Alcoholic drinks sent to other EU member states in January-October 2017
amounted to 14.2 million liters, which is a 5.8% rise compared to 13.43 million
liters in the first ten months of 2016.
As reported, during the first ten months of this year Latvia produced 45.73
million liters of alcoholic drinks (except beer), or by 5.6% more than in the
same period last year.
