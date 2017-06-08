Latvian exports of alcoholic drinks grew by 49.8% in January-October

In January-October 2017, Latvia exported 141.84 million liters of alcoholic drinks, which is a growth by 49.8% from the first ten months of 2016, writes LETA, according to the information about excise goods from the Latvian State Revenue Service.

Of the total exports of alcoholic drinks, 10.1% were sent to other EU member states, and 89.9% were exported to the non-EU countries, mainly Russia.

Exports to the non-EU countries rose 57.1% year-on-year in January-October 2017 to 127.63 million liters of alcoholic drinks compared to 81.23 million in January-October 2016.

Alcoholic drinks sent to other EU member states in January-October 2017 amounted to 14.2 million liters, which is a 5.8% rise compared to 13.43 million liters in the first ten months of 2016.

As reported, during the first ten months of this year Latvia produced 45.73 million liters of alcoholic drinks (except beer), or by 5.6% more than in the same period last year.