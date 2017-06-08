Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.12.2017, 00:37
Lithuanian tycoon's firm will develop a commercial and residential quarter in Riga
BC, Vilnius, 25.12.2017.Print version
M.M.M. Projektai, a real estate development company controlled by Lithuanian businessman Nerijus Numavicius, intends to start developing a commercial and residential quarter in the Latvian capital Riga, planning to invest over 150 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.
"We will develop a mixed-function quarter with commercial and
residential buildings in Riga," Natalija
Monkeviciene, CEO of M.M.M. Projektai,
said in a press release.
M.M.M. Projektai purchased the land site on Daugavgrivas Street in Vilnius from Akropolis Group, a company owned by one
of Lithuania's largest business groups Vilniaus
Prekyba (Vilnius Trade).
The construction should not open before 2019.
Akropolis Group is currently developing a 200 -million-euro Akropole mall project in Riga. The construction should be completed
in January of 2019.
Other articles:
- 25.12.2017 German Flixbus may enter Estonian market
- 25.12.2017 Tax revenue in Latvia grows by 7.7% in January-November
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов