Lithuanian tycoon's firm will develop a commercial and residential quarter in Riga

M.M.M. Projektai, a real estate development company controlled by Lithuanian businessman Nerijus Numavicius, intends to start developing a commercial and residential quarter in the Latvian capital Riga, planning to invest over 150 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

"We will develop a mixed-function quarter with commercial and residential buildings in Riga," Natalija Monkeviciene, CEO of M.M.M. Projektai, said in a press release.

M.M.M. Projektai purchased the land site on Daugavgrivas Street in Vilnius from Akropolis Group, a company owned by one of Lithuania's largest business groups Vilniaus Prekyba (Vilnius Trade).

The construction should not open before 2019.

Akropolis Group is currently developing a 200 -million-euro Akropole mall project in Riga. The construction should be completed in January of 2019.