Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes

The Estonian government on December 21st- supported the plan of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to order two new planes to start operating on the routes between mainland and large western islands Saaremaa and Hiiumaa as of June 2019, informs LETA/BNS.

The operating tender is to be announced by the Road Administration in the first half of 2018 and according to plans a bigger plane would be flying between Tallinn and the Saaremaa regional capital Kuressaare, while a smaller, 19-seat plane would continue flying between Tallinn and Hiiumaa, the ministry said.





According to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, flight statistics show that a bigger plane is needed on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route. "It is also the wish of the resident of Saaremaa since today's 19-seat plane is not enough to serve all passengers," she said.





The government also discussed organizing ferry transport on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route next summer. According to the decision, spare vessel Regula is to operate on the route as a third ship during the most popular weeks and the ferry operator TS Laevad is to lease another vessel to be a spare ship for the summer season. The ministry is to propose to the government next spring finding long-term solutions for finding a third ship for the Saaremaa route.





Additionally funding the connections is being discussed in the course of drawing up a budget strategy for 2019-2022.