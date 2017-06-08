Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Legislation, Transport
Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
The operating tender is to be announced by the Road Administration in the
first half of 2018 and according to plans a bigger plane would be flying
between Tallinn and the Saaremaa regional capital Kuressaare, while a smaller,
19-seat plane would continue flying between Tallinn and Hiiumaa, the
ministry said.
According to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson,
flight statistics show that a bigger plane is needed on the Tallinn-Kuressaare
route. "It is also the wish of the resident of Saaremaa since today's
19-seat plane is not enough to serve all passengers," she said.
The government also discussed organizing ferry transport on the
Virtsu-Kuivastu route next summer. According to the decision, spare vessel
Regula is to operate on the route as a third ship during the most popular weeks
and the ferry operator TS Laevad is to lease another vessel to be a spare
ship for the summer season. The ministry is to propose to the government next
spring finding long-term solutions for finding a third ship for the Saaremaa
route.
Additionally funding the connections is being discussed in the course of drawing up a budget strategy for 2019-2022.
