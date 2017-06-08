Energy, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania
BaltCap investing in Latvia's biogas plants
BaltCap, the largest Baltic private equity and venture capital fund manager, is investing in biogas plants in Latvia, reports LETA/BNS.
BaltCap Infrastructure Fund (BInF) has bought 75% of shares in Latvia's Anaerobic Holding for EUR 9.45 million, BaltCap said in a press release.
The Latvian group consists of three biogas plants with a total installed capacity of 4.9 megawatts (MW) and two biogas raw material supply companies.
Latvian entrepreneur Nils Aleksa was Anaerobic Holding's largest shareholder before the deal.
This marks BInF's second investment this year, following the signing in November of EUR 16 million worth of contracts on a 48-MW biomass plant project in Vilnius.
