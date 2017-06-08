Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Technology, Telecomunications, Transport
Czech telecom earns 9-fold profit from investing in Estonia's Taxify
Having reached a target value of 2.7 million euros, O2 Czech Republic sold its holding in Taxify, while a year and a half ago O2 invested 311,000 euros in the company, O2 said.
"Investing in Taxify has
been very successful for us and we wish the company success in entering new
markets," Tomas Kouril,
CFO of O2 Czech Republic, said.
He added that the transaction is a proof that the company can innovate its
traditional business and look for alternative ways of further growth.
Founder of Taxify Markus Villig said that the investment
helped Taxify significantly in its
early stages and enabled it to grow in both the Czech Republic and in Slovakia.
O2 Czech Republic is
the country's largest telecommunications company that has over 7 million
customers.
Founded in 2013, Taxify is an
Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. It is
active in 28 cities and 21 different countries, mediating tens of millions of
rides per year. The company employs a workforce of 400 people across the world.
In August 2017 Taxify started
cooperation with the world's biggest ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing, which
made an investment in Taxify and
supports the company's further growth in Africa and Europe.
