Czech telecom earns 9-fold profit from investing in Estonia's Taxify

The Czech telecommunications company O2 in a year and a half has earned a ninefold profit from investing in Taxify, a taxi hailing app of Estonian origin, reports LETA/BNS.

Having reached a target value of 2.7 million euros, O2 Czech Republic sold its holding in Taxify, while a year and a half ago O2 invested 311,000 euros in the company, O2 said.

"Investing in Taxify has been very successful for us and we wish the company success in entering new markets," Tomas Kouril, CFO of O2 Czech Republic, said. He added that the transaction is a proof that the company can innovate its traditional business and look for alternative ways of further growth.

Founder of Taxify Markus Villig said that the investment helped Taxify significantly in its early stages and enabled it to grow in both the Czech Republic and in Slovakia.

O2 Czech Republic is the country's largest telecommunications company that has over 7 million customers.

Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. It is active in 28 cities and 21 different countries, mediating tens of millions of rides per year. The company employs a workforce of 400 people across the world. In August 2017 Taxify started cooperation with the world's biggest ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing, which made an investment in Taxify and supports the company's further growth in Africa and Europe.