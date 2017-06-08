Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Real Estate
Apartment building being built in Stockholm by Nordecon reaches full height
The building located in the center of Upplands Vasby is to be
completed in June 2018. This is Nordecon's
third project on the Swedish market, as apartment buildings in the Huddinge and
Nacka municipalities were concluded in the spring and summer of this year, the
company said.
"It undoubtedly makes us glad to reach a topping out ceremony of yet
another project. We started operating in Sweden two years ago and we are proud
that the first projects have by now been concluded -- we are also on schedule
with the works of the Upplands Vasby project," Priit Luman, member of the management
board of Nordecon AS, said.
Vasby Terrass is an eight-story apartment building with 59 one to
three-bedroom apartments with a large balcony or terrace. A gym and storage and
maintenance room for bicycles will be located on the ground floor of the
building.
Upplands Vasby is a locality and the seat of Upplands Vasby municipality in
Stockholm County.
Swencn OU is a company
established at the beginning of 2015, 60% of which belongs to Nordecon and 40% to Luksusjaht AS, a
company owned by Sven Lennart Alpstal. Swencn AB is a fully owned subsidiary of
Swencn OU in Sweden.
The core business of Nordecon is
construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and
infrastructures segment. Geographically the group operates in Estonia, Ukraine,
Finland and Sweden. The group's parent company Nordecon AS is registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. Nordecon's consolidated revenue in 2016
totaled 183 million euros, while profit totaled 10 million euros. The group
employs approximately 740 people.
