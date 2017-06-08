Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
LDz Logistika has signed memorandum of cooperation with Iranian company
21.12.2017.
LDz Logistika, a subsidiary of Latvian state-owned railway company Latvijas Dzelzcels, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iranian logistics company Railway Transportation Co that provides for development of new routes from India to Iran, the company reported LETA.
The management of Railway
Transportation Co had arrived to Riga this week to continue further
cooperation talks.
The company’s board chairman underscored that the company is interested in
sooner development of the Northern-Southern transport corridor between India
and Northern Europe that includes a transport corridor via Iran. He said that
he appreciates the attempts of Latvian colleagues to develop this corridor,
therefore Iran wants to establish closer cooperation with LDz Logistika.
LDz Logistika board chairman Verners Lusis said that the company this year has
participated in several high-level exhibitions and conferences in Iran and met
with the management of the Iran Railways
during the Railway Transport Council meeting in Riga.
