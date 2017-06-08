Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Exports of Latvian food producers grow by more than 20% in 2017
She said that the yer has been positive, especially concerning exports.
Latvian companies have been working hard for several years already to win new
markets, and it has brought results.
Sure voiced hopes that this year import-export balance in the food industry
will be positive again. If this happens, then it can be said that the food
industry has been able to redirect its production from Russia to other markets.
Companies have continued active investments in development – manufacturing
equipment and upgrade of processes, as well as development of new products.
„These investments, of course, are reflected in this year’s export indicators
because export markets cannot be won without investments,” she said.
At the same time, manufacturers are facing a number of challenges,
including shortage of labor force.
The LPUF unites business associations and individual food companies that
together represent more than 60% of the Latvian food industry market.
