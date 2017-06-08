Exports of Latvian food producers grow by more than 20% in 2017

Exports of the Latvian food manufacturing sector this year rose by more than 20%, said the Latvian Federation of Food Producers (LPUF) council chairwoman Inara Sure, reports LETA.

She said that the yer has been positive, especially concerning exports. Latvian companies have been working hard for several years already to win new markets, and it has brought results.

Sure voiced hopes that this year import-export balance in the food industry will be positive again. If this happens, then it can be said that the food industry has been able to redirect its production from Russia to other markets.

Companies have continued active investments in development – manufacturing equipment and upgrade of processes, as well as development of new products. „These investments, of course, are reflected in this year’s export indicators because export markets cannot be won without investments,” she said.

At the same time, manufacturers are facing a number of challenges, including shortage of labor force.

The LPUF unites business associations and individual food companies that together represent more than 60% of the Latvian food industry market.