UPB in Latvia increases its share capital to EUR 15.72 mln
UPB has increased its share capital from EUR 720,385.20 to EUR 15,720,304.60. The company's share capital consists of 5,066 shares. The nominal value of shares has been increased from EUR 142.20 to EUR 3,103.10.
Ilze Rosicka, the head of the Marketing Department, said that the share capital increase was not related to any specific investment projects. It had been decided to invest in the UPB share capital part of the profits that had remained undistributed in several previous years.
UPB closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 115.33 million and a profit of EUR 6.09 million.
UPB group is one of the leading industrial groups in Latvia and had been active both in Latvia and in foreign markets for 26 years already.
The holding comprises over 40 companies and production plants. UPB business areas are engineering, production, construction and sales. It has companies in Latvia, Sweden, the UK, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, Switzerland, Belarus and Azerbaijan.
