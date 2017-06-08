Alcohol, Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvijas Balzams raises production, sales in 11 months
"Compared to the respective period last year, these indicators have
improved," he said. Geidans added that it is difficult to tell about the
full year results because the holiday season has not yet completed.
In his words, Latvijas Balzams
has achieved 99% of its goal this year, including Lean training in the company.
He also said that this year the company has made considerable investments
in production that will continue until 2019. "During this project we plan
to increase our long-term competitiveness and export potential, increasing
production capacity, merging plants and changing the manufacturing
process," said Geidans.
Latvijas Balzams in the first nine months of this year posted EUR 55.54 million in sales,
up 1.7% from the respective period last year, while the company’s profit
declined 7.9% to EUR 4.591 million, according to the company’s statement
submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Latvijas Balzams has been part of Amber Beverage Group since October 2014. Amber Beverage
Group was created by a combination of Baltic companies - Latvijas Balzams, beverage distributors SPI Distribution Latvia, SPI Distribution Estonia and Bennet Distributors in Lithuania, and
also the specialized beverage store chain Latvijas
Balzams Veikali in Latvia and Darija in Lithuania. Amber Beverage Group was founded by and belongs to the
Netherlands-registered company S.P.I.
Regional Business Unit B.V.
Latvijas Balzams shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
