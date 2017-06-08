7 Estonian businesses get product development grants from Defense Ministry

The Estonian Ministry of Defense has disbursed 400,000 euros among seven companies chosen as recipients of the ministry's development grant in a competition of project, reports LETA/BNS.

The companies awarded the subsidy are Semetron, Haine Paelavabrik, Nord Arms, Nordic Armoury, Uniraja, DrageTech, and ETHR, spokespeople for the ministry said.

Altogether 14 applications for development support for projects with a total value of 3.1 million euros were filed in the competition. The total amount of subsidy sought from the ministry was 1.1 million euros.

The fields of technology represented in the competition were unmanned systems, medical solutions, IT solutions, materials technology and weapons systems.

"Whereas the projects submitted this year are characterized by a strong focus on the end consumer in the defense and security sector, with several projects -- such as of Semetron, ETHR and Haine Paelavabrik -- broader use than just by the defense sector can be predicted. It is positive that the cooperation of businesses both with scientists in Estonia as well as with well-known foreign universities is growing year after year, which ensures a high technological level of the products being developed," Kusti Salm, head of the department for defense investments at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said.

The manufacturer of medical equipment and supplies Semetron received 172,382 euros from the ministry to develop a patient information and registration system in the military sector. The size of the grant for the company Nord Arms is 83,430 euros, meant to help finance the development of a high precision semi-automatic sniper weapon.

A grant of 74,250 euros went to the company Uniraja to develop the SecureChat secure communication system, and a grant of approximately 30,000 euros to ETHR to develop a lightweight splint specially designed for military customers.

Haine Paelavabrik received 23,645 euros from the ministry to develop a camo textile for use in infrared environment, and Nordic Armoury was given 14,000 euros to develop blank cartridges for heavy machine guns to reduce costs for the military during exercises.

Finally, 2,700 euros was given to the company DrageTech for the development of an attack drone.

Salm said that the Ministry of Defense has been busy drafting amendments to the Weapons Act this year to allow companies in Estonia to handle and manufacture military weapons and ammunition in the future. At present Estonia is one of the very few countries in Europe where this is forbidden.

"We hope that the Riigikogu will pass the amendments already next year and it will become possible for the defense industry companies of Estonia to introduce new products and technologies into national defense," Salm said.

The recipients of the development grant of the Ministry of Defense in a similar contest last year were the companies AS Milrem, Skeleton Technologies OU, Threod Systems OU and Marduk Technologies OU.