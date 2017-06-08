Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Saturday, 23.12.2017
Vilniaus Baldai ups Q1 revenue by 10%
BC, Vilnius, 21.12.2017.
Vilniaus Baldai, one of Lithuania's largest furniture manufacturers, posted 17.639 million euros in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year 2017, up by 9.9%, from 16.043 million euros, in September-November of 2016, reports LETA/BNS.
The company's net profit jumped by 66.7% to 1.445 million euros, Vilniaus Baldai said in a message via
the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
The company's earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation
(EBITDA) soared by 54% to 2.079 million euros year-on-year.
Vilniaus Baldai is 86-percent owned by Invalda
Privatus Kapitalas.
