Vilniaus Baldai ups Q1 revenue by 10%

Vilniaus Baldai, one of Lithuania's largest furniture manufacturers, posted 17.639 million euros in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year 2017, up by 9.9%, from 16.043 million euros, in September-November of 2016, reports LETA/BNS.

The company's net profit jumped by 66.7% to 1.445 million euros, Vilniaus Baldai said in a message via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

The company's earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) soared by 54% to 2.079 million euros year-on-year.

Vilniaus Baldai is 86-percent owned by Invalda Privatus Kapitalas.