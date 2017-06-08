Alcohol, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Production of alcoholic drinks in Latvia grew by 5.6% in 10 months
BC, Riga, 20.12.2017.
During the first ten months of 2017, Latvia produced 45.73 million liters of alcoholic drinks, up 5.6% from the same period last year, reports LETA, according to the data on excise goods released by the State Revenue Service.
Winemaking increased 8.4% year-on-year, and production of intermediate
products with alcohol content between 15% and 22% increased 5.1%.
At the same time, there was an increase in production of fermented
beverages with alcohol content up to 6% (by 19.3%), fermented beverages with
alcohol content over 6% (by 53.1%) and intermediate products with alcohol
content up to 15% (by 35.6%).
In terms of absolute alcohol by volume, production of alcoholic drinks in
Latvia in the first ten months of this year increased by 3.8% compared to
January-October 2016.
As reported, there were 52.91 million liters of alcoholic drinks, except
beer, produced in Latvia in 2016, down 1.07% compared to 2015.
