Total revenue of the Lithuanian electronic communications market grew to 169 mln euros in July-September

Lithuania's telecommunications company Telia Lietuva took 41.5% of the country's electronic communications market in the third quarter of 2017. Other telecommunications companies, Tele2 and Bite Lietuva, held 21% and 17.5% of the market, respectively, in terms of revenue, shows the latest data from the Communications Regulatory Authority, cites LETA/BNS.

Total revenue of the Lithuanian electronic communications market stood at 169 million euros in July-September, up by 1.7% year-on-year (EUR 166.3 mln), however, were 3.3% below the level of the second quarter of 2017.





The biggest share of revenue in the third quarter came from Internet access services, at 56.29 million euros, which is an increase by 9.9%, year-on-year. Revenue of mobile communications went up by 2.5% to 45 million euros.