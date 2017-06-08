Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:36
Total revenue of the Lithuanian electronic communications market grew to 169 mln euros in July-September
BC, Vilnius, 20.12.2017.Print version
Lithuania's telecommunications company Telia Lietuva took 41.5% of the country's electronic communications market in the third quarter of 2017. Other telecommunications companies, Tele2 and Bite Lietuva, held 21% and 17.5% of the market, respectively, in terms of revenue, shows the latest data from the Communications Regulatory Authority, cites LETA/BNS.
Total revenue of the Lithuanian electronic communications market stood at 169 million euros in July-September, up by 1.7% year-on-year (EUR 166.3 mln), however, were 3.3% below the level of the second quarter of 2017.
The biggest share of revenue in the third quarter came from Internet access services, at 56.29 million euros, which is an increase by 9.9%, year-on-year. Revenue of mobile communications went up by 2.5% to 45 million euros.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 BaltCap investing in Latvia's biogas plants
- 22.12.2017 Смена руководства на Мажейкском НПЗ