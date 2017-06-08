Alcohol, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian beer output up 9.4% in 10 months
Latvian beer output up 9.4% in 10 months
In the first ten months of 2017, beer output in Latvia was 71.517 million liters, which is a growth by 9.36% from the same period last year, writes LETA, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service.
In January-October this year, Latvia imported 89.28 million liters of beer, or by 16.15% more than during the first ten months of 2016.
In the ten-month period this year, a total of 136.985 million liters of beer were released for consumption in Latvia, up 4.92% against the first ten months of 2016.
Latvian beer exports rose 2.3 times from 8.647 million liters in the first ten months of 2016 to 19.377 million liters in January-October 2017.
As reported, a total of 73.95 million liters of beer were produced in Latvia in 2016, which was a 13.66% reduction from 2015. Last year Latvia imported 86.93 million liters of beer, up 10.66% from 2015.
