Films based on Apothecary Melchior crime novels to hit screens in 2020, 2021

The first feature film based on the series of crime novels by Estonian writer Indrek Hargla building around the character of Apothecary Melchior, Tallinn's 15th century town pharmacist, is to be completed in 2020, and a second one the following year, reports LETA/BNS.

The production company Taska Film, Forum Cinemas AS and its film distribution arm VaataFilmi have signed a long-term cooperation agreement under which the parties are planning to produce several new feature films over the next four years, the companies said in a press release.

According to the agreement, a film titled "Apteeker Melchior" ("Apothecary Melchior"), directed by Elmo Nuganen, will hit the screens in 2020. "Apteeker Melchior 2" is to be completed the year after that.

Indrek Hargla's best-selling crime novels of the Apothecary Melchior series are set in 15th century Tallinn, where Melchior, the town's renowned pharmacist, solves murder mysteries.

In addition, a film musical based on the 1880 novel "Tasuja" ("Avenger") by Estonian writer Eduard Bornhohe, directed by Jaak Kilmi, is scheduled to premiere in October 2020. The screenplay of the film is by Martin Algus and music and lyrics by Jarek Kasar.

Under the same agreement, a sequence to the box office hit "Klassikokkutulek" ("Class Reunion"), "Klassikokkutulek 2: Pulmad ja matused" ("Class Reunion 2: The Weddings and the Funerals"), will screen on Feb. 16 next year, and the third and final instalment of the same series in February 2019.