Films based on Apothecary Melchior crime novels to hit screens in 2020, 2021
The production company Taska Film,
Forum Cinemas AS and its film distribution arm VaataFilmi have signed a long-term cooperation agreement under
which the parties are planning to produce several new feature films over the
next four years, the companies said in a press release.
According to the agreement, a film titled "Apteeker Melchior"
("Apothecary Melchior"), directed by Elmo Nuganen, will hit the screens in 2020. "Apteeker Melchior
2" is to be completed the year after that.
Indrek Hargla's best-selling crime novels of the Apothecary Melchior series are set in
15th century Tallinn, where Melchior, the town's renowned pharmacist, solves
murder mysteries.
In addition, a film musical based on the 1880 novel "Tasuja"
("Avenger") by Estonian writer Eduard Bornhohe, directed by Jaak
Kilmi, is scheduled to premiere in October 2020. The screenplay of the film
is by Martin Algus and music and lyrics by Jarek
Kasar.
Under the same agreement, a sequence to the box office hit
"Klassikokkutulek" ("Class Reunion"),
"Klassikokkutulek 2: Pulmad ja matused" ("Class Reunion 2: The
Weddings and the Funerals"), will screen on Feb. 16 next year, and the
third and final instalment of the same series in February 2019.
