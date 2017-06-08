Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Riga Airport aims for 6.5 mln passengers in 2018
“The year of 2017 was very successful for us because Riga Airport has been
included in the list of Europe’s five fastest-growing airports. This year, the
number of passengers grew by 12.5%, while cargo turnover increased by 25%. We
expect to welcome our six millionth passenger at the end of December,” Lice
said.
The airport CEO noted that with its new Bombardier CS300 airliners and new
destinations, national carrier airBaltic
had been contributing the most to the growth of passenger numbers at the
airport. Meanwhile, air cargo grew mainly thanks to Turkish Cargo, which
started flying to Riga this year, as well as airBaltic and DHL.
“Next year we hope to agree also with Uzbekistan Airways on regular cargo
deliveries to Riga,” said Lice.
She told about the second phase of an EU-funded project which will be
implemented next year to provide environmental improvements, reduce emissions
and enhance safety at the airport.
The carriers operating at Riga International Airport have announced 12 new
destinations for next year: Lisbon, Gdansk, Bordeaux and Split, among others.
“I expect the number of new destinations to grow by the summer season,” the
airport’s CEO said.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic
states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter
season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines. In
2016, Riga International Airport handled 5.4 million passengers, or nearly 45%
of all passengers going through all Baltic airports.
