Riga Airport aims for 6.5 mln passengers in 2018

Riga International Airport has set its passenger numbers target for 2018 at 6.5 million, which is a 7% increase against this year, the airport’s CEO Ilona Lice told journalists yesterday, cites LETA.

“The year of 2017 was very successful for us because Riga Airport has been included in the list of Europe’s five fastest-growing airports. This year, the number of passengers grew by 12.5%, while cargo turnover increased by 25%. We expect to welcome our six millionth passenger at the end of December,” Lice said.

The airport CEO noted that with its new Bombardier CS300 airliners and new destinations, national carrier airBaltic had been contributing the most to the growth of passenger numbers at the airport. Meanwhile, air cargo grew mainly thanks to Turkish Cargo, which started flying to Riga this year, as well as airBaltic and DHL.

“Next year we hope to agree also with Uzbekistan Airways on regular cargo deliveries to Riga,” said Lice.

She told about the second phase of an EU-funded project which will be implemented next year to provide environmental improvements, reduce emissions and enhance safety at the airport.

The carriers operating at Riga International Airport have announced 12 new destinations for next year: Lisbon, Gdansk, Bordeaux and Split, among others. “I expect the number of new destinations to grow by the summer season,” the airport’s CEO said.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines. In 2016, Riga International Airport handled 5.4 million passengers, or nearly 45% of all passengers going through all Baltic airports.