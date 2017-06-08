Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:36
Latvijas Maiznieks expects slight turnover growth in 2017
BC, Riga, 19.12.2017.
Latvian bakery Latvijas Maiznieks expects its 2017 turnover to be slightly higher than in 2016, the company's board member and Sales and Marketing Manager, Maris Daude, told LETA.
"We showed slight [turnover] increase in 2017 and continued successful growth and development of new products," he said.
Daude said that this year Latvijas Maiznieks had increased exports compared to 2016. The company has also stabilized its position in the existing markets and laid the groundwork for expansion into new markets in 2018.
Latvijas Maiznieks closed 2016 with EUR 25.033 million in turnover, up 4.5% from a year before, while its profit dropped 13.4% year-on-year to EUR 470,790, according to Firmas.lv business information website.
The key owner of Latvijas Maiznieks is Estonian company Maral Invest.
