Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:38
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai posts EUR 12 mln in profit in 2017
In his words, the good results were driven by an increase in freight and
passenger volumes.
"In the October-November period, the haulage of freight was extremely
successful, we reported an increase by over 20%. We are raising freight volumes
to Klaipeda, transporting more grain, as well as delivering more to the
(Russian) Kaliningrad region," Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai's CEO told a press conference on Monday.
Over the first 11 months of 2016, the company netted a profit of 3.3
million euros.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's freight traffic grew by 9.4% to 47.7 million tons in January-November
year-on-year, while passenger numbers went up by 0.7% to 3.3 million.
The company has not yet published any financial, loading or passenger
traffic plans for next year.
"I do not want to specify any final plans, we are finalizing the
budget. We have an ambition of raising both passenger and freight traffic. We
expect the next year to be successful and with good results," said
Bartuska.
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов