Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:40
Industrial territory worth EUR 2.37 mln opened in Latvia’s Aluksne
BC, Riga, 18.12.2017.Print version
Industrial territory worth EUR 2.37 million was opened on December 15th in Aluksne town, northern Latvia, said Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s representative Sanita Dika-Bokmeldere, cites LETA.
|Photo: aluksne.lv
The territory includes warehouses, offices and technical premises.
The industrial territory is a part of the ministry’s Latgale program. The
total costs of the project are EUR 2.37 million, including EUR 1.83 million from
the European Regional Development Fund.
The building of 991.6 square meters includes 876.5 square meters of
warehouse and 115.1 square meters of office and technical premises.
The opening ceremony was attended by the ministry’s state secretary Janis Eglitis.
Similar industrial territories will be developed in Balvi, Smiltene,
Valmiera, Rezekne, Daugavpils and Preili.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025