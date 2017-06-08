Industrial territory worth EUR 2.37 mln opened in Latvia’s Aluksne

Industrial territory worth EUR 2.37 million was opened on December 15th in Aluksne town, northern Latvia, said Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s representative Sanita Dika-Bokmeldere, cites LETA.

Photo: aluksne.lv

The territory includes warehouses, offices and technical premises.

The industrial territory is a part of the ministry’s Latgale program. The total costs of the project are EUR 2.37 million, including EUR 1.83 million from the European Regional Development Fund.

The building of 991.6 square meters includes 876.5 square meters of warehouse and 115.1 square meters of office and technical premises.

The opening ceremony was attended by the ministry’s state secretary Janis Eglitis.

Similar industrial territories will be developed in Balvi, Smiltene, Valmiera, Rezekne, Daugavpils and Preili.